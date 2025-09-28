x
High Point tops Newton, 35-33

Newton /
| 28 Sep 2025 | 09:50
    <b>JF1 Jefferson ball carrier Braedan Cummings on the run in the game against Whippany Park at home Friday, Sept. 26. Jefferson won, 48-26, and Cummings made one touchdown. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)</b>
    <b>JF2 Jefferson wideout Jason Post made four touchdowns in the Falcons’ first victory of the season.</b>
    <b>JF3 Whippany Park ball carrier Nick Casale runs through an opening in the Jefferson defense in the first half. He made it to the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point kick tied the score, 14-14, in the second quarter.</b>
    <b>In the first half, Jefferson wideout Jason Post (4) is unable to haul in the ball as it bounces between him and Whippany Park defensive back Oleksandr Kulyk. The ball eventually falls to the ground for no gain.</b>
    <b>Jefferson quarterback Eric Hokenberg passed for 303 yards.</b>
    <b>The Jefferson Township High School cheerleaders hold a breakaway banner before the football team makes its entrance.</b>
High Point Regional High School won its fifth game in a row this season against Newton, 35-33, there Friday, Sept. 26.

Nick Kurilko scored five touchdowns for the Braves (2-2), four on runs and one on a pass from quarterback Matt Ellsworth.

Kurilko rushed for a total of 144 yards in the game. Evan Cotter rushed for 97 yards and Jaden Roberts for 78.

Ellsworth completed six of nine pass attempts for a total of 60 yards. He also kicked three extra points.

No statistics for High Point (5-0) were available.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School defeated Vernon, 34-20, there Sept. 26.

Quarterback Nathanial Kimkowski made two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-2) on five-yard and one-yard runs.

Dean Grundy also scored on a 61-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Noah Rivera kicked two extra points.

Kimkowski completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for a total of 117 yards. He also rushed for 91 yards during the game.

No statistics were available for Sparta (4-1).

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny Regional High School edged past Wallkill Valley, 14-13, there Sept. 26.

Ethan Alfonso scored on a 20-yard run for the Rangers (3-2) in the first quarter and Gabriel Perrotto-Wald made a touchdown on a three-yard run in the second quarter.

Patrick Davina kicked one extra point.

Quarterback Jack Brex then scored for the Cougars (4-1) on a two-yard run in the third quarter, and Niko Martinez made a touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Brex in the fourth quarter.

Lucas Inglima kicked two extra points.

Sussex Tech wins

Sussex County Technical School posted its first win this season against Hopatcong, 26-13, at home Sept. 26.

Bret Kellenberger made two touchdowns for the Mustangs (1-3) and Cole Young and Gavin Gardner each made one. Gavin Mericle made two extra points.

Young completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for a total of 153 yards, and Kellenberger rushed for 115 yards during the game.

No statistics were available for Hopatcong (2-3).

Jefferson wins

Jefferson Township High School posted its first victory of the season against Whippany Park, 48-26, at home Sept. 26.

Jason Post made four touchdowns for the Falcons (1-4). Steven Cruz, Braedan Cummings and Christopher Connolly each added one.

Jack Reed kicked six extra points.

Jefferson quarterback Eric Hokenberg completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for a total of 303 yards. Post had 153 yards receiving.

Connolly rushed for 98 yards and Cummings for 90.

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley Regional High School fell to Madison, 34-6, there Saturday, Sept. 27.

The Patriots are still looking for their first win of the season.

Madison’s record is 2-2.

No details about the game were immediately available.

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Friday, Oct. 3
High Point at Vernon
Newton hosts Jefferson
Lenape Valley hosts Sussex Tech
Wallkill Valley at Hopatcong
Sparta hosts Dover
Saturday, Oct. 4
Kittatinny hosts Hackettstown
Pope John hosts Delbarton