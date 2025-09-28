High Point tops Newton, 35-33

High Point Regional High School won its fifth game in a row this season against Newton, 35-33, there Friday, Sept. 26.

Nick Kurilko scored five touchdowns for the Braves (2-2), four on runs and one on a pass from quarterback Matt Ellsworth.

Kurilko rushed for a total of 144 yards in the game. Evan Cotter rushed for 97 yards and Jaden Roberts for 78.

Ellsworth completed six of nine pass attempts for a total of 60 yards. He also kicked three extra points.

No statistics for High Point (5-0) were available.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School defeated Vernon, 34-20, there Sept. 26.

Quarterback Nathanial Kimkowski made two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-2) on five-yard and one-yard runs.

Dean Grundy also scored on a 61-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Noah Rivera kicked two extra points.

Kimkowski completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for a total of 117 yards. He also rushed for 91 yards during the game.

No statistics were available for Sparta (4-1).

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny Regional High School edged past Wallkill Valley, 14-13, there Sept. 26.

Ethan Alfonso scored on a 20-yard run for the Rangers (3-2) in the first quarter and Gabriel Perrotto-Wald made a touchdown on a three-yard run in the second quarter.

Patrick Davina kicked one extra point.

Quarterback Jack Brex then scored for the Cougars (4-1) on a two-yard run in the third quarter, and Niko Martinez made a touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Brex in the fourth quarter.

Lucas Inglima kicked two extra points.

Sussex Tech wins

Sussex County Technical School posted its first win this season against Hopatcong, 26-13, at home Sept. 26.

Bret Kellenberger made two touchdowns for the Mustangs (1-3) and Cole Young and Gavin Gardner each made one. Gavin Mericle made two extra points.

Young completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for a total of 153 yards, and Kellenberger rushed for 115 yards during the game.

No statistics were available for Hopatcong (2-3).

Jefferson wins

Jefferson Township High School posted its first victory of the season against Whippany Park, 48-26, at home Sept. 26.

Jason Post made four touchdowns for the Falcons (1-4). Steven Cruz, Braedan Cummings and Christopher Connolly each added one.

Jack Reed kicked six extra points.

Jefferson quarterback Eric Hokenberg completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for a total of 303 yards. Post had 153 yards receiving.

Connolly rushed for 98 yards and Cummings for 90.

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley Regional High School fell to Madison, 34-6, there Saturday, Sept. 27.

The Patriots are still looking for their first win of the season.

Madison’s record is 2-2.

No details about the game were immediately available.