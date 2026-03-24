Hop to it: Your Guide to Easter Fun

New York

Saturday, March 28

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Breakfast will be served followed by two egg hunts at 9:30 and 11 a.m. $10 with reservation; $20 walk-in. Advance registration available at https://forms.gle/2GnzJt5fzJanQ4CB9. 8:30-11:15 a.m. First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place, Goshen, NY, 845-294-7991.

Social Island Farm’s Easter Egg Hunt: Family-friendly event designed for children of all ages, featuring multiple hunt times with age-separated fields, thousands of hidden eggs and special golden prize eggs. Event also includes food trucks, live music, wagon rides, Easter Bunny meet-and-greet and children’s activities. 11 a.m. Social Island Farm, 939 Pulaski Highway, Goshen, NY.

Easter Extravaganza: Family event featuring games and crafts, followed by an Easter egg hunt at 1:30 p.m. divided by age group. Participants should bring a basket or bag. 1-2:30 p.m. South Orange Family YMCA, 45 Gilbert St. Ext., Monroe, NY.

Washingtonville’s Great Easter Eggstravaganza: Operation Bunny Drop: Community Easter celebration featuring an egg hunt and family-friendly activities. Additional details will be announced. Rain date March 29. 1-4 p.m. L. Vern Allen Park, Ahern Boulevard, Washingtonville, NY.

Sunday, March 29

Easter Egg Hunt: Hosted by Farm To Go, this event includes an egg hunt for children along with a craft table and coloring activities available throughout the day. $5 per child; hunt times vary by age group. 1-4 p.m. 2580 U.S. 6, Slate Hill, NY, 845-636-8755.

Saturday, April 4

Easter Bunny Breakfast at Blue Arrow Farm: Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage. Event features photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, a balloon artist, meet-and-greet with live bunnies, a trackless train ride around the farm (weather permitting), and access to the farm gift shop. Seating at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, NY.

Easter Egg Hunt: Free egg hunt featuring games, prizes and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Participants who register by April 2 are eligible for a grand prize drawing. 9 a.m. Dogwood Acres Family Farm, 749 NY-17M, Middletown, NY.

Warwick Easter Egg Hunt: Hosted by the Village of Warwick Recreation Department and the Warwick Fire Department. Children can participate in an egg hunt with prizes awarded for finding the golden egg. Age groups include 3 and under, 4-6 and 7-12. Participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to benefit the Warwick Food Pantry. 10 a.m. Veteran’s Memorial Park, Memorial Park Drive, Warwick, NY.

Greenwood Lake Easter Egg Hunt: Hosted by the Greenwood Lake PBA. Community egg hunt open to all ages, with light refreshments and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Participants should bring a basket. 10 a.m. Winstanley Field, Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY.

Chester Easter Egg Hunt: Hosted by the Town of Chester PBA and Parks and Recreation. Children will search for more than 5,000 eggs, divided into age groups. 10 a.m. Chester Commons, 81 Laroe Road, Chester, NY.

Crafts & Egg Hunt: Children can create Easter- and spring-themed crafts, enjoy refreshments, play horse-themed games and try the harness racing simulator. The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. and is divided by age group. Supplies are limited. $10 per child. Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, 240 Main Street, Goshen, NY.

Hoppy Easter: Spring egg hunt begins promptly at 11 a.m., with a limit of 10 eggs per child. Event is free; reservations are requested to ensure adequate supplies. Register at https://www.drownedlands.beer/taproom-events. Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Road, Warwick, NY.

Easter Candy Dash: Children ages 9 and younger can participate in a candy dash and visit the Easter Bunny. 11 a.m. Church Street Park, 51 Church Street, Port Jervis, NY. Information: recreationdirector@portjervisny.gov.

Middletown Easter Egg Hunt: Afternoon event featuring an Easter egg hunt and a raffle for a chance to win an Easter basket. 2-4 p.m. Middletown YMCA, 81 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY.

Sunday, April 5

Bunnies & Bow Ties: Easter brunch featuring themed food stations and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Seating is shared and lasts 90 minutes. $60 adults; $29 children ages 4-12; free for children 3 and under. Seating available from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Barn at Villa Venezia, 2278 Goshen Turnpike, Middletown, NY.

Easter Brunch at The Drowned Lands: Buffet-style brunch with a variety of food and drinks in a relaxed spring setting. $40 adults; $20 children. Reservations recommended at https://www.drownedlands.beer/taproom-events. Seating available from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Road, Warwick, NY.

Saturday, April 11

Woodbury Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Egg hunts divided by age group, including special abilities and ages up to 3 at 10 a.m.; ages 4-7 at 10:10 a.m.; ages 8-12 at 10:20 a.m. Participants should bring a basket. The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance. Rain date April 12. 10:00 a.m. Earl’s Reservoir, 31 Coach Wilson Trail, Highland Mills, NY.

Saturday, April 25

Seasonal Smackdown Eggstravaganza: Community event celebrating local, pasture-raised eggs. Home cooks present egg-focused dishes for tasting, and attendees vote to crown a People’s Choice winner. Registration for contestants is open through April 19. Check-in at 11:30 a.m.; event begins at noon. Details at www.alloneoneall.org/workshops. All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

New Jersey

Ongoing

Eggstravaganza at Heaven Hill Farm: Visitors can meet Hopper the Bunny and enjoy an egg scavenger hunt along with festive activities, farm animals and more. Additional activities, flowers and food will be available for purchase. Held March 28-29, April 3-4 and April 11-12. No set times; available throughout the day. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 NJ-94, Vernon Township, NJ, 973-764-5144.

Tranquility Farms Easter Egg Hunt: Families can choose between a traditional egg hunt or a scavenger-style hunt. Admission includes a goodie bag, train ride and visit with the Easter Bunny. $15 per child. Food truck available on site. Advance tickets required at www.tranquillityfarmsnj.com. Held April 3-4. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tranquility Farms, 47 Decker Pond Road, Green Township, NJ.

Saturday, March 28

Spring and Easter Craft Show: Indoor craft show featuring local vendors and artisans offering seasonal gifts and handmade items for Easter and spring holidays. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. West Milford Community Center, 623 Liberty Street, West Milford, NJ.

Vernon Easter Egg Trail: Egg hunt divided by age group, including a designated adaptive hunt area. Time slots available at 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. Registration required. Maple Grange Park, 36 Maple Grange Road, Vernon, NJ.

Easter Egg Hunt: Family-friendly egg hunt with snacks and drinks provided. Children are encouraged to bring baskets. 10 a.m. Highlands Community Church, 1693 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ.

Wantage Easter Egg Hunt: Hosted by Wantage Recreation and Sussex Kiwanis. Event begins with the Easter Bunny arriving escorted by local first responders. Open to children up to age 12. Participants should bring a basket. Rain date March 29. 10:30 a.m. Woodbourne Park, 145 Sherman Ridge Road, Wantage, NJ.

Andover Easter Egg Hunt: Annual community egg hunt inviting children to gather eggs and celebrate the holiday. Participants should bring baskets. 10:30 a.m. Hillside Park, 146 Lake Iliff Road, Andover, NJ.

Hopatcong Easter Egg Hunt: Outdoor egg hunts divided by age group, beginning at 11 a.m. If weather requires, an indoor event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Defiance Engine Co. #3, 43 Hopatchung Road, Hopatcong, NJ. Modick Park, 28 Hopatchung Road, Hopatcong, NJ.

Stanhope Easter Egg Hunt: Open to children ages 2 through fourth grade. Event includes refreshments and a goody bag for each participant. Participants should bring a basket. Rain date 1 p.m. on March 29. Noon. Musconetcong Park, 46 Musconetcong Avenue, Stanhope, NJ.

Sussex Easter Celebration: Family event featuring an egg hunt, crafts and playground activities. An Easter bonnet parade will take place at 1:30 p.m. 12:30-2 p.m. TJ Dunn Playground, 20 Newton Avenue, Sussex, NJ.

Brodhecker Farms Easter Egg Hunt: Features more than 30,000 eggs divided by age group, along with face painting and a meet-and-greet with farm animals. Free admission with a donation to the Weekend Bag Program. 12:30 p.m. Brodhecker Farms, 2 Branchville Lawson Road, Newton, NJ, 973-590-9179.

Sparta Church Community Egg Hunt: Event includes egg hunts by age group, crafts, pony rides, hayrides, games and raffles. 1:30 p.m. Sparta Church, 385 Houses Corner Road, Sparta, NJ.

Lake Hopatcong Elks Adult Easter Egg Hunt: Adults can participate in an egg hunt with prizes, music and a ziti dinner. Event also includes tricky trays and DJ entertainment. $20 per person. 6 p.m. Lake Hopatcong Elks Lodge #782, 201 Howard Boulevard, Mount Arlington, NJ, 973-398-9835.

Sunday, March 29

Easter Egg Hunt: Public egg hunt on church grounds. Children should bring a bag or basket for collecting eggs. 11 a.m. Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ.

Sparta Easter Egg Hunt: Two egg hunts divided by age group will be held at 2 and 3 p.m. for children from walking age through 10. Participants should bring a basket. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta, NJ, 973-729-7010.

Friday, April 3

Sussex Airport Easter Egg Hunt: Children can participate in an egg hunt divided by age group. The Easter Bunny will arrive by helicopter. Gates open at 10:15 a.m.; hunt begins at 11 a.m. Rain date April 4. Sussex County Airport, 53 County Route 639, Wantage, NJ.

Sunday, April 5

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt: Event includes a buffet brunch, egg hunt and family activities such as crafts, games and a movie. Additional Hawk’s Nest activities include a cash bar and interactive games. $64.99 ages 12 and up; $29.99 ages 4-11; free for ages 3 and under. Reservations required at mountaincreek.com. Seatings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain Creek Resort, 200 Route 94, Vernon, NJ.

Saturday, April 11

Easter Bonnet Contest: Participants can showcase decorated bonnets in adult and youth categories, with prizes awarded for first, second and third place. 12:30 p.m. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 NJ-94, Vernon Township, NJ, 973-764-5144.

Pennsylvania

Ongoing

Easter Egg Express: Train ride experience to the Bunny Trail, where families can meet the Easter Bunny, hear a story and enjoy seasonal activities. Children receive an egg carton to collect filled eggs to take home. Operates rain or shine March 28-29 and April 3-4. $35 ages 13 and up; $30 ages 3-12; free for ages 2 and under with lap seating. Departures at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Honesdale Station, The Stourbridge Line, 812 Main Street, Honesdale, PA, 570-470-2697.

Easter Egg Hunt: Free, family-friendly egg hunt hosted by Country Junction, featuring prizes and activities for all ages. Held March 28-29 and April 4. 1-1:30 p.m. Country Junction – World’s Largest General Store, 6565 Interchange Road, Lehighton, PA, 570-810-8341.

Annual Plant and Bake Sale: Sale features a variety of spring plants including hyacinths, tulips, daffodils, hydrangeas, lilies and azaleas, along with baked goods. Held April 3 from 1-7 p.m. and April 4 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Delaware Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 135 Park Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA.

Saturday, March 28

Annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Hot breakfast includes eggs, sausage, potatoes, pancakes, coffee, hot cocoa and juice. Children can take photos with the Easter Bunny and participate in arts and crafts. 8 a.m.-noon. Matamoras Fire Department, 506 Avenue Q, Matamoras, PA.

Apple Valley Village Easter Egg Hunt: Features more than 15,000 eggs, children’s crafts, a vendor market, a visit from the Easter Bunny and scavenger hunt bingo. 10 a.m. Apple Valley Restaurant, 106 U.S. 6, Milford, PA.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza: Community event featuring more than 35,000 eggs filled with candy, toys and prizes from local businesses. Registration requested at https://wallychurch.churchcenter.com. Rain date April 4. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bingham Park, 133 Main Avenue, Hawley, PA.

Easter Bunny Buffet Brunch and Egg Hunt: Buffet-style brunch followed by an egg hunt and activities. Children can meet the Easter Bunny for photos. $33.85 ages 10 and up; $23.18 ages 3-9; free for ages 2 and under. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. Pocono Organics, 1015 Long Pond Road, Blakeslee, PA, 570-664-8024.

Sunday, March 29

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Buffet breakfast with a visit from the Easter Bunny, including photo opportunities and an egg hunt. Children receive pre-filled eggs, with no set start time for the hunt. Guests may bring a basket or purchase one on site. $48 ages 10 and older; $25 ages 3-9; free for ages 2 and under. 9-11 a.m. Skytop Lodge, One Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop, PA, 855-345-7759.

Easter Bunny Photos: Photo sessions available for families and pets. Photos are edited and emailed to participants. $10. 12-3 p.m. Tractor Supply Co., 475 U.S. 209, Milford, PA.

Pike Cares Egg Hunt: Free community event featuring children’s egg hunts divided by age group and an adult egg hunt. Event also includes the Easter Bunny, DJ, cotton candy, popcorn and golden egg prizes. 1 p.m. Backroad Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road, Milford, PA.

Saturday, April 4

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Event includes breakfast, an educational program about rabbits and an Easter egg hunt. $10 per person. 9-11 a.m. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA.