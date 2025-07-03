Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom and unity

People from many corners of the community took part in H3AL’s fifth annual Juneteenth celebration June 21 at the Newton Green.

Small-business owners, performers and community leaders celebrated freedom, unity and Black history and showed solidarity with the ongoing struggle for human rights around the world.

Juneteenth was established as a national holiday in 2021 to commemorate the official end of slavery in the United States.

“It signifies liberation,” said Lorant Mena, director of impact education at H3AL, a Black advocacy group founded in Newton by Mena, Scott Paul and Brittany Barthelemy.

Paul, H3AL’s director of marketing, said the coalition’s goal has been to meet the demand for an accessible vessel of consistent positive change in Sussex County.

Both Paul and Mena spoke about their experiences growing up in Sussex County and their desires for representation and inclusion.

“There was a need for it,” Paul said, referring to how H3AL is trying to fill this gap.

He stressed that he wants H3AL to be a space for love and community development, which is why he sees such value in events like the Juneteenth celebration.

H3AL should prioritize fighting for justice through protest and activism while also taking time to strengthen and celebrate the community, he said.

“If we’re building, it’s a success,” Mena said about how H3AL tries to structure events that foster community growth and healing. “Whether it’s five people that got together and were able to build in a salubrious fashion or whether it’s 50 or 500 people. The numbers don’t necessarily determine the success for me.”

Focus on businesses

That’s why H3AL chose to highlight local Black-owned businesses. Among those at the event were KR Handbags, Flooid Reserve Mobile Bartending, Arcadian Expressions by Adriana Alduey, T Cozy and the Kappa Nu Nu chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

“We support any cause that’s willing to help out our fellow man,” said Kim Restighini, owner of KR Handbags.

She and her husband, Dale, founded the independent film production company Raging Nation Films before Kim started making handbags.

Dale still works as a director; he’s most known for his work on classic music videos, including rapper Soulja Boy’s 2007 multiplatinum hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy).”

Unity, solidarity and open-mindedness are essential to Juneteenth, the couple said.

Several performers took the stage - each bringing something new and unique to their performances, which ranged from singing and instrumentation to rapping and speaking.

“It was a new experience. It was great,” said rapper, jewelry designer and business owner True Prnc, who performed at the celebration. “I saw familiar faces which made it more comfortable.”

He runs a clothing and jewelry brand, T Cozy, with his older brother and fellow rapper, True God, who also performed at the celebration.

“It was a blessing,” True God said. “I was definitely very grateful to be there.”

The brothers said they are grateful for the friendships and connections they made at the celebration. They are focused on incorporating their values of peace and togetherness into their performances along with their faith.

Spreading knowledge

Farrakhan Khaliq, another rapper and artist who performed at the event, said he wants to use his art and love of hip hop to spread knowledge and highlight historical injustices, particularly those perpetuated by ignorance.

“It was not that long ago,” he said, referring to the systemic injustices that Black people have faced in this country. “Sometimes we do have to reflect on the hardships to get better.”

Khaliq thanked the H3AL Network for giving him a platform to spread his ideas.

Paul and Mena were more than satisfied with how the event went and said they were happy to provide a platform for positivity.

“At the end of the day, we just want to be a bridge,” Paul said.

Olivia Webster, a college sophomore who has been volunteering at H3AL for years, also spoke to the crowd.

She reflected on her growth into a young woman and activist, highlighting those present for their knowledge, guidance and kindness. She also spoke about the vital role that H3AL fills in the lives of many Black children throughout Sussex County.

Inclusion and representation are very important to her, and she said she is grateful that the Juneteenth celebrations have provided a safe space to be herself.

Webster concluded by reciting affirmations with attendees about their inherent worth as people and members of the community regardless of their race.

“You deserve to take up space,” she said.