Pass It Along Day is Friday, Saturday

Volunteers are needed for Pass It Along Day, the annual community service event that supports local nonprofit organizations throughout the region, on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10.

Pass It Along will match volunteers with a project site based on their preferences. Projects include landscaping, painting and meal preparation.

To sign up, go online to signupgenius.com/go/70A0D4BADA62EA6FD0-54904921-pass#/

Pass It Along also plans a Pack-A-Thon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Shoppes at Lafayette.

Activities for children and adults including: bracelet making, care package sorting, face painting, tattoos, flower planting, kindness rocks, music, parachute games, popcorn and cotton candy machines.

There will be special appearances by Batman, Elsa, Spider-Man and Rocky from Paw Patrol.

The rain date is Sunday, May 18.

For information, send email to patty@passitalong.org or call 973-726-9777.