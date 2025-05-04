x
Pass It Along Day is Friday, Saturday

Lafayette /
| 04 May 2025 | 06:15
Volunteers are needed for Pass It Along Day, the annual community service event that supports local nonprofit organizations throughout the region, on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10.

Pass It Along will match volunteers with a project site based on their preferences. Projects include landscaping, painting and meal preparation.

To sign up, go online to signupgenius.com/go/70A0D4BADA62EA6FD0-54904921-pass#/

Pass It Along also plans a Pack-A-Thon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Shoppes at Lafayette.

Activities for children and adults including: bracelet making, care package sorting, face painting, tattoos, flower planting, kindness rocks, music, parachute games, popcorn and cotton candy machines.

There will be special appearances by Batman, Elsa, Spider-Man and Rocky from Paw Patrol.

The rain date is Sunday, May 18.

For information, send email to patty@passitalong.org or call 973-726-9777.