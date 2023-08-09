Home
Photos from the New Jersey State Fair
john hester
Frankford
| 09 Aug 2023 | 09:50
Acrobat Lyric Wallenda of Circus Incredible performs a trapeze act Sunday, Aug. 6 at the New Jersey State Fair. She is part of the famous Wallenda family. (Photo by John Hester)
Giovanni Anastasini of the Amazing Anastasinis points to where a volunteer to be shot from a cannon will land. (Photo by John Hester)
Passengers face the ground as the ride goes in a full circle. (Photo by John Hester)
A crowd watches the pig races Sunday, Aug. 6. (Photo by Aja Brandt)
Garrett Cavallo, 2, of Branchburg feeds a goat at the petting zoo. His mother, Tanya, was handing him the food. (Photo by John Hester)
Paul Turchioe of Sparta and his daughter Millie, 2, go down the Fun Slide. (Photo by John Hester)
Addie Pakestein, 7, of Vernon and her sister Leah, 9, march with a giant clown puppet, with help from their father, Eric (you can see his feet), during the Amazing Anastasinis' ‘Join the Circus’ show. (Photo by John Hester)
A variety of food is available at the fair. (Photo by Aja Brandt)
The Broesder family of Hampton Township watches the wooden doll dancing at the tent of woodworker and bowl turner Roger Abrahamson on Sunday, Aug. 6. He was controlling the puppet with his hand while he played the banjo. Asher, 6, at right, dances along with the song, which said when to jump. From left are Kyle; Eden, 6; Judah, 6; Marley, 2; and Marisa. (Photo by John Hester)
Fair-goers have a choice of rides on the midway. (Photo by Aja Brandt)
Erik Knoop of Hampton Township and his son Oliver, 3, make their away across the rope bridge at the New Jersey State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 6. (Photo by John Hester)
Queen of the Fair contestants pose with Little Mister Sussex Borough at the New Jersey State Fair. (Photo by Deirdre Mastandrea)
Singer-songwriter Rob Benson performs Sunday, Aug. 6 at the New Jersey State Fair. (Photo by John Hester)
This ride turns fair-goers on their heads. (Photo by Aja Brandt)
Giovanni Anastasini of the Amazing Anastasinis stands by Thomas Yacovelli, 7, of Butler, wearing mask, who was shot from a cannon during a show Sunday, Aug. 6. (Photo by John Hester)
David Weed, left, of Frankford chats with woodworker and bowl turner Roger Abrahamson in his shop tent at the New Jersey State Fair. (Photo by John Hester)
(Photo by Aja Brandt)
Acrobat Lyric Wallenda of Circus Incredible performs a trapeze act during the fair. (Photo by John Hester)
This goat eagerly greets a boy with food. (Photo by Aja Brandt)
(Photo by Aja Brandt)
A crowd watches the pig races Sunday, Aug. 6. (Photo by Aja Brandt)
Roger Abrahamson, a bowl turner and wood worker, plays banjo in his shop tent at the New Jersey State Fair. (Photo by John Hester)
(Photo by Aja Brandt)
This ride spins fair-goers around and around. (Photo by Aja Brandt)
(Photo by Aja Brandt)
(Photo by Aja Brandt)
(Photo by Aja Brandt)
(Photo by Aja Brandt)
(Photo by Aja Brandt)
(Photo by Aja Brandt)
