Photos: High Point Veterans Memorial Service
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 01 Jul 2025 | 10:38
Veterans march up to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial in High Point State Park on Sunday, June 29. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The 76th annual High Point Veterans Memorial Service was held at noon Sunday, June 29. It was organized by the American Legion and hosted by Post 213 in Sussex.
Veterans salute as Mariana Segura sings the National Anthem.
The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 157 in Branchville.
Those attending the service bow their heads.
Veterans march up to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial for the annual service.
Robert MacMurray of Camden County and Ralph Harker of American Legion Post 68 in Merchantville.
The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 157 in Branchville.
