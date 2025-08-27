x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing & Hope

Newton /
| 27 Aug 2025 | 12:12
    Allison Smith and Carol Ann Skelenger, aunt and grandmother, respectively, of Lily/Ryan Smith Mullen, who died of a drug overdose April 1 at the age of 26. They attended the ‘Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope’ event Thursday, Aug. 21 on the Newton Green. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Allison Smith and Carol Ann Skelenger, aunt and grandmother, respectively, of Lily/Ryan Smith Mullen, who died of a drug overdose April 1 at the age of 26. They attended the ‘Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing & Hope’ event Thursday, Aug. 21 on the Newton Green. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Photos of those lost to substance and alcohol use disorder line the walk for the ‘Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope’ event Thursday, Aug. 21 on the Newton Green.
    Photos of those lost to substance and alcohol use disorder line the walk for the ‘Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing & Hope’ event Thursday, Aug. 21 on the Newton Green.
    The annual ‘Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope’ event was presented by the Sussex County Recovery Community Center.
    The annual ‘Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing & Hope’ event was presented by the Sussex County Recovery Community Center.
    Photos: Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope
    Photos: Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope
    Photos: Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope
    Photos: Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope
    Photos: Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope
    Photos: Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope
    Photos: Remembrance and Recovery: A Day of Healing &amp; Hope