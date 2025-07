More than 5,000 customers of Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative lost power early Sunday morning, July 27.

Most had their power restored by 10:30 a.m.

In a Facebook message, the electric utility said a raccoon got into a substation, causing a large outage.

“SREC was able to feed most of those affected from other substations and crews were able to make the necessary repairs to restore power to the remaining members,” it said.