Senior Day at fair is Aug. 7

The Sussex County Senior of the Year will be announced during Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show on Thursday, Aug. 7.

All those nominated for the award will be recognized during an event from noon to 3 p.m. under the Performing Arts Tent at the fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Sussex County Skylands Ride bus drivers also will be recognized for their years of safe driving.

A DJ will play summer and beach songs, and there will be light refreshments, door prizes, information from vendors and promotional giveaways.

The 2025 Senior Day is sponsored by Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Homes, Newton Medical Center and United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen.

For information, contact the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext. 1277 or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us