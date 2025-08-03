State Fair event schedule: Sunday, Aug. 3

All Day: Western Ranch Classes, Morrisville College 6 Horse Hitch Exhibition in the Horse Show Area

10 a.m.-noon: Open Beef Show in the Agriculture Area

10 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: Open Sheep Show in the Agriculture Area

10 a.m.-close: Rides and games at the Carnival

10 a.m.-close: Flower Show featuring professional artistic arrangements and amateur potted plant entries in the Conservatory

10 a.m.-close: Sampling of Godshall’s Beef Bacon on Aldo Sayre Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Donate blood at the Gate 3 Bloodmobile to receive a free admission ticket for any day of the fair.

10:45-11:15 a.m.: Singer Louise Boyle at the Performing Arts Tent

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Woodsman Competition at the Family Entertainment Area

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Home & Hobby Make and Takes in the Richards Building

11:30-12:30 p.m.: Brian Fitzpatrick & The Band of Brothers at the Performing Arts Tent

Noon-3 p.m.: Open Steer Show in the Agriculture Area

12 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building (weather permitting)

1-2 p.m.: Country Cousins Band in the Performing Arts Tent

12:45 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

1:30 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

2 p.m.: Goat Story Hour in the Shotwell 4-H Building

2 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in cage outside the Richards Building (weather permitting)

2 p.m.: Tractor Parade in the Agriculture Area

2 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Deb D’Anne in the Performing Arts Tent

3 p.m.: Join the Circus at the Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving at the Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.: 4-H Swine Show in Barn 4 of the Agriculture Area

4 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building (weather permitting)

4-5 p.m.: Kobi Reese Band in the Performing Arts Tent

4:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

5:30-7:00 p.m.: Whiskey Crossing Country Blues Band in the Performing Arts Tent

6 p.m.: Puppy-Wuppy Dog Obedience Team in the Agriculture Area

6 p.m.: Goat Story Hour in the Shotwell 4-H Building

6 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building (weather permitting)

6 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

7 p.m.: Demolition Derby (tickets required) in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

7:15 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

7:30-9 p.m.: Water Street Band, winner of 2024 Battle of the Bands, in the Performing Arts Tent

Happening throughout the day:

Roaming the grounds: Oscar the Robot travels the fairgrounds and entertains guests.

The Commerford Petting Zoo: A family-owned and operated petting zoo that also offers pony rides for a small fee.

Along Agriculture Highway: Roger the Giant Bowl Turner, Reggie the Potter, Heartfelt Creations’ Felting and Rope-Making

Vegetable Show, Forage Show (Aug. 2-8)

Scarecrow Contest: People’ Choice voting by text; after 4 p.m. from Aug. 2- Aug. 9 there is a Scarecrow Photo Op.

Endangered Breeds Educational Center: Visit farm animals coming back after near-extinction, like Randall Lineback Cows, Arapawa Goats and Barbados Black-bellied Sheep.

Flower Show: Horticulture, Artistic Divisions- Birds and Blooms

Home & Hobby Division (including Quilts of Valor): Art in Sussex County, Photography in Sussex County, Grange Exhibit, History Exhibit, Honey Show. Competitions are held throughout the week for different “home and hobby” related skills, like baking.

Snook Agricultural Museum: The museum features historical equipment and displays related to farming. Next to it is the North Jersey Antique Engine Building, and the 4-H Shotwell Exhibit Building is also open throughout the fair.

Farm Fun in Barn Six: Come immerse yourself in interactive stations and activities for young children, like a pedal tractor hay maze and a scarecrow building station.

The Marketplace: Shop homemade, handmade, natural products.

Robotics Row: Stop by the STEM barn for robotics demos.

Rescue Rest Stop: Check out the puppy adoption tent.

4-H Teen Council Dairy Barn : Grab an ice cream or milkshake made by the 4-H teen council members.

4-H Crafts, Art, Photography Exhibits, Rabbit Clubs Info Table

4-H Info Table and Local Author Elizabeth Rodger Book Signing

People Movers: Get on a shuttle to get to the parking lot

Red Rooster Pub: Offering beer, wine, cocktails and food featuring ingredients from local farms.