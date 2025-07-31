Towns to mark National Night Out on Tuesday

National Night Out events are planned in several towns on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The annual event, which started in 1984, promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

All events are free.

Franklin: 5 to 8 p.m. at Franklin Pond & Recreation Area, 6 Cork Hill Road.

First-responders from Franklin, Hardyston, Hamburg and Ogdensburg will be on hand along with emergency vehicles and equipment on display, games and activities for all ages, music and entertainment, refreshments and giveaways,.

Hopatcong: 5 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Field, 388 Flora Ave., Stanhope.

Street Hassle will perform at 7 p.m. Also, games and activities for all ages, food and more.

Jefferson: 6 to 9 p.m. at 1033 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong.

Petting zoo, bounce house, corn hole, range demonstration, and food and drinks.

Newton: 5 to 8 p.m. at Memory Park, 111 Moran St.

Live music by Black Tie Groove; bike and car seat safety demonstrations; police, fire and emergency medical services vehicles on display; inflatables; free hot dogs, ice cream and popcorn; a face painter; a balloon artist; a CPR station; corn hole; games; give-a-ways; and information about nonprofit organizations.

The rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Earlier Tuesday, Aug. 5, Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada, with the New Jersey State Police and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, invites residents to “Coffee with a Cop” from 9 to 11 a.m. at Jumboland Diner, 438 Route 206, Branchville.

Send information about events to editor.ann@strausnews.com