Tribute to Women Awards will be Wednesday

The 30th annual Sussex County Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon, sponsored by the Scouting America Patriots’ Path Council, will be Wednesday, May 21 at Perona Farms, 350 Andover Sparta Road, Andover.

A reception begins at 11 a.m. with the luncheon and program at 11:45 a.m.

Betsy Sutherland, a founding member of Birth Haven and co-founder of Sutherland Packaging, will receive the Scouting America 2025 Lifetime of Service Award.

Other award winners are Trisha Artrip, customer success executive at Planet Networks; Jennifer Cable, president of Thorlabs; Sue-Ni DiStefano, owner of Broad Street Books; Evelyn Dudziec, executive director of Katie’s House; and Jeanne Heinke, a retired teacher at High Point Regional High School and co-founder of the Branchville Scarecrows Contest.

The event raises funds to support the child abuse prevention programs by Scouting America.

Tickets are $100. They may be purchased online at scoutingevent.com/358-30thSussexTribToWomLunch

RSVP by Wednesday, May 14.