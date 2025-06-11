UPDATED: Ciattarelli, Sherrill win primaries for governor

Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill were declared winners of the Republican and Democratic primary elections for governor, respectively, according to the Associated Press.

The two will face each other in the Nov. 4 general election.

Ciattarelli, who is making his third race for governor, won more than two-thirds of the GOP votes Tuesday, June 10.

He was facing four other Republicans in the primary, including former radio host Bill Spadea, who had about 22 percent with 96 percent of the votes counted by Wednesday morning, June 11.

Sherrill had more than a third of the votes cast in the Democratic primary; she was one of six candidates running.

She has represented the 11th District in Congress since 2019. She succeeded Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, a Republican who chose not to run again in 2018 after serving 12 terms.

Following Sherrill in the primary race were Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, with about 20 percent of the votes; Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, with about 16 percent; and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, with about 12 percent. About 93 percent of the votes had been counted by Wednesday morning.

In his victory speech, Ciattarelli thanked President Trump, who endorsed him a month ago.

And he tied Sherrill to Gov. Phil Murphy, a two-term Democrat who is prohibited from running again.

Ogdensburg council

In races for two seats on the Ogdensburg Borough Council, retired correctional police officer Kristopher Gordon received 173 votes; incumbent Brenda Cowdrick had 169; Nardini, a former councilman, had 160; and incumbent Caren Ruitenberg had 136, according to the unofficial results.

No Democrats have filed to run in November.

Stanhope council

In unofficial results, incumbents Scott Wachterhauser and Diana Kuncken appeared to win the Republican primary for two seats on the Stanhope Borough Council.

Wachterhauser received 233 votes and Kuncken had 201 compared with 85 for Najib Iftikhar.

Kuncken, a former mayor who had been on the council since 2012, died June 3 at age 83.

Democrat Daniel Smith also filed to run for the council in the Nov. 4 election.