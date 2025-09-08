Vernon shuts out Dover

Vernon Township High School defeated Dover, 36-0, there Friday, Sept. 5.

Quarterback Nathaniel Kimkowski scored three touchdowns and Gavin Bruno and Thomas Benson each made one for the Vikings (1-1).

Bruno scored first on an 89-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. Joseph D’Aprile added two extra points on a pass from James Curry.

Kimkowski scored on a six-yard run in the first quarter and on 62- and nine-yard runs in the second quarter. He also rushed for a total of 101 yards in the game.

Benson posted the final points on a one-yard run in the third quarter. He rushed for a total of 122 yards.

Noah Rivera kicked four extra points.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley Regional High School beat North Warren, 29-6, there Sept. 5.

Gabriel Perrotto-Wald scored on a four-yard run for the Rangers (2-0) in the first quarter and again on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Cole Bolich and Travis Snyder also made touchdowns and Patrick Davina kicked a 21-yard field goal as well as two extra points.

Zackary Paseler posted the only points for North Warren (1-1) on a two-yard run in the second quarter.

Bolich, the quarterback, completed seven of 11 pass attempts for a total of 108 points.

High Point wins

High Point Regional High School defeated Hackettstown, 20-7, there Sept. 5.

After Kolton Maney scored for the Tigers (0-2) on a 26-yard pass from Carter Bujno in the first quarter, the Wildcats (2-0) dominated with three touchdowns in the next two quarters.

Brendan Lehman scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter and the team made two extra points.

Jerron Martress made a touchdown on a 46-yard run and Landon Sorensen made another on a 46-yard pass from Jerrry Empirio in the third quarter.

Both attempts at extra points failed.

No other statistics were available.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School defeated Lakeland, 34-7, at home Sept. 5.

Brady Shagawat made two touchdowns for the Spartans (1-1), and Christian Brevig, Anthony Settembre and Le-shem Little each scored one.

Brevig scored first on an 80-yard pass from quarterback Shane Hoover, followed by Settember on a 46-yard pass from Hoover, both in the first quarter.

Little caught a 27-yard pass from Hoover for the third touchdown, then Shagawat scored on a 60-yard run, then a 65-yard pass from Hoover, all in the second quarter.

Hoover kicked four extra points.

Chace Severs posted the only points for Lakeland (1-1) in the fourth quarter, and Roland Theriault kicked the extra point.

Hoover completed nine of 10 pass attempts for a total of 297 yards during the game.

Shagawat rushed for a total of 87 yards, and Brevig had 132 receiving yards.

Lakeland quarterback Edward Pasznik completed 10 of 20 pass attempts for a total of 82 yards, and Hunter Struble completed five of 11 pass attempts of 78 yards.

Severs had 102 receiving yards.

Newton wins

Newton High School shut out Sussex County Technical School, 48-0, in its season opener at home Sept. 5.

Evan Cotter and Hunter Wolfe each made two touchdowns for the Braves and Nick Kurilko, Braxton Guerra and Brielle Roberts each scored one.

Cotter rushed for a total of 125 yards and Kurilko for 118.

Newton quarterback Matt Ellsworth completed three of five pass attempts for a total of 73 yards. He also kicked six extra points.

No statistics for Sussex Tech were available.

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny Regional High School beat Lenape Valley Regional High School, 21-14, at home Saturday, Sept. 6.

Mike Strong and Vincent Falchetta scored for the Cougars (2-0) on 13-yard and 69-yard passes, respectively, from quarterback Jack Brex, who then made a touchdown on a 30-yard run.

Lucas Inglima kicked three extra points.

In the third quarter, Kevin Giusti and David Holeman scored on six-yard and 58-yard runs, respectively, for the Patriots (0-2).

Nathan Coleman kicked two extra points.

No other details were available.

Pope John loses

Pope John XXIII Regional High School fell to Paramus Catholic, 33-8, there Sept. 5.

No details about the game were available.

The Lions (0-2) also lost last week to DePaul, 31-3.

Paramus Catholic (1-1) lost to St. Peter’s Prep, 42-26, last week.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson Township High School lost to West Milford, 34-6, there Sept. 5.

Chase Tyburczy and Jeffrey Papienuk each made two touchdowns for the Highlanders (2-0) and quarterback Aydin Deane scored once on a three-yard run.

Tyburczy’s first touchdown was on an 89-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. He also scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Papienuk scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter and a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter. He rushed for a total of 84 yards in the game.

Braden Amundson kicked four extra points.

Deane completed nine of 19 pass attempts for a total of 87 yards, and he rushed for 51 yards.

No statistics were available for Jefferson (0-2), which posted its only points in the second quarter.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong High School was shut out, 34-0, by Manville at home Sept. 5.

Isaiah Bennett made three touchdowns for Manville (2-0) and Josh D’Ambrosio and Sammy Echeverri each scored one.

Jaret Quesada kicked four extra points.

D’Ambrosio, the quarterback, rushed for 124 yards in the game and completed two of three pass attemps for a total of 79 yards.

No statistics for Hopatcong (1-1) were available.