Vote now for Queen of the Fair

Voting for the Queen of Fair People’s Choice Award is now open. Learn about each contestant by reading their profiles below. Everyone who votes will be automatically entered to win four tickets to the fair. Click here to see the voting page and cast your vote online.

Meet the Queens:

Keira Graham: Byram

Miss Byram, Keira Graham, plans to attend Johnson & Wales University to study baking and pastry arts before opening her own bakery. A Sussex County Technical High School graduate, she served as Key Club president, National Honor Society vice president and Student Council secretary. Graham was named Baker of the Year and received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. She also volunteers at St. Kateri’s monthly blood drive, coaches Lenape Valley youth lacrosse and enjoys baking and spending time with family and friends.

Teagan Marie Smith: Frankford

Miss Frankford, Teagan Marie Smith, will attend William Paterson University this fall to study education with the goal of becoming a special education and middle school English teacher. A Sussex County Community College graduate, she was selected as the student speaker for the Class of 2026 and is a member of three honor societies. Smith volunteers as a youth soccer coach, helps run softball clinics and assists with events for students with special needs. She enjoys coaching, fitness, nature and music.

Addison Smith: Franklin

Miss Franklin, Addison Smith, plans to study criminal justice before attending law school while continuing her involvement in the performing arts. A Wallkill Valley Regional High School student, she maintains a 4.0 GPA, serves as historian of the National English Honor Society and was vice president of the National Junior Honor Society. Smith is active in the school’s drama and choir programs and volunteers with Pass It Along, Project Self-Sufficiency, Toys for Tots and Family Promise of Sussex County. She enjoys theater, cheerleading and special effects makeup.

Rihanna Hemmingway: Fredon

Miss Fredon, Rihanna Hemmingway, plans to attend Sussex County Community College to study communications while earning her yoga certification. Homeschooled through Acellus Academy, she graduated with high honors, completed AP coursework and earned college credits while in high school. Hemmingway volunteers with NORWESCAP, Pass It Along and Pathways 2 Prosperity, where she was recognized for her volunteer service. She also earned a merit-based dance convention scholarship after completing her training at Perfect Pointe and enjoys dancing, crafting and decorating.

Bella Guzzo: Green Township

Miss Green Township, Bella Guzzo, hopes to attend the University of Delaware and become a physical therapist. A Newton High School student, she has maintained at least a 4.0 GPA while serving as reporter and vice president of the school’s FFA chapter. Guzzo placed third in an FFA public speaking competition and was named the Newton FFA Chapter Member of the Year. She also volunteers by making cards for hospitalized children, participating in roadside cleanups and helping with events at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Hannah Horn: Hampton

Miss Hampton, Hannah Horn, plans to attend the police academy after graduating from the University of Scranton before pursuing a master’s degree in cybercrime investigation and cybersecurity. A dean’s list student, she has completed internships with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office and the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office. Horn received community impact and leadership awards from the University of Scranton Police Department and is a member of the Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honor Society. She volunteers with Friends of the Poor and St. Joseph’s Church.

Hailey Phillips: Hardyston

Miss Hardyston, Hailey Phillips, plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a career in occupational therapy. At Wallkill Valley Regional High School, she serves as vice president of the Science Honor Society, historian of the English Honor Society and represented her school at its first Leadership Summit. Phillips has danced since age 2, earning two competition title awards, and teaches younger students at her dance studio. She also helps organize food drives and volunteers with the National Art Honor Society’s Empty Bowls event.

Morgan Cinnamon: Hopatcong

Miss Hopatcong, Morgan Cinnamon, plans to become a pediatric travel nurse. A Hopatcong High School student, she is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as Student Council secretary and was selected as a Girls Career Institute delegate. Cinnamon is active in Girl Scouts, assists with fundraising events for American Legion Post 245 and enjoys babysitting. She also received the Street Hockey Captain’s Award the past two years, participated in the school band and was named Homecoming Princess. In her free time, she enjoys street hockey, reading and watching documentaries.

Mary Riley: Newton

Miss Newton, Mary Riley, plans to attend college, continue cheerleading and travel the world. A Newton High School student, she has earned honor roll recognition, is a member of the Technical Honor Society and was named Athlete of the Month. Riley volunteers at Liberty Towers Senior Citizen Home, helps neighbors with winter chores and serves as bookkeeper for the nonprofit Shine. She was named MVP for cheerleading, has worked behind the scenes on musical theater productions and enjoys reading, fashion and learning about international cuisines.

Fiona Gordon: Ogdensburg

Miss Ogdensburg, Fiona Gordon, will attend High Point University this fall to study veterinary medicine with the goal of becoming a large mammal veterinarian. A Wallkill Valley Regional High School graduate, she earned high honors throughout high school while competing as a four-sport varsity athlete and participating in eight clubs. Gordon volunteers at Morningstar Farms, founded an art club at her synagogue and officiates youth sports. She also received the NJSIAA Woman in Sports Award, represented American Legion Post 132 at Girls State and enjoys painting, playing baritone saxophone and studying languages.

Jordan Valleau: Sandyston

Miss Sandyston, Jordan Valleau, attends The College of New Jersey, where she is majoring in public health and preparing for a career in health care. A dean’s list student, she also earned AP Scholar with Distinction honors and the Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award. Valleau volunteers with the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area Defense Fund, Mercer County Land Steward program and Sandyston Recreation. At TCNJ, she is active in Women in Business, the American Marketing Association and women’s club lacrosse. She enjoys fishing, hunting, baking and reading.

Saffron Bessler: Stillwater

Miss Stillwater, Saffron Bessler, will attend Sarah Lawrence College and hopes to one day write and direct movies. A Kittatinny Regional High School graduate, she received the MASK Award for theater, the Senior Student Art Award for technical theater and Student of the Month honors. Bessler volunteers at the New Jersey State Fair and coaches young equestrians. An accomplished horseback rider with 17 years of experience, she has earned numerous state and national awards. She also enjoys art, animal care and classic cars.

Evelyn Bernard: Vernon

Miss Vernon, Evelyn Bernard, plans to become a pediatric nurse practitioner. A Vernon Township High School student, she is a member of the National Honor Society and Psi Alpha Honor Society and completed a science course at Montclair State University. Bernard has volunteered with the Vernon Township EMS Squad for three years, spent the past two summers volunteering in the emergency department at Newton Medical Center and created a student-led peer tutoring program. She is also a nationally certified emergency medical technician and holds a Teen Mental Health First Aid certification.

Julianne Wynn: Wantage

Miss Wantage, Julianne Wynn, plans to attend a four-year university to study business before opening her own company. A High Point Regional High School student, she is a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society, serves as class vice president and competes on the varsity girls lacrosse team. Wynn volunteers with Project Self-Sufficiency’s holiday toy drive, participates in Wantage roadside cleanups and helps with Girls on the Run events at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. In her free time, she enjoys yoga, ceramics and spending time with family and friends.

Morgan Christmann: Montague

Miss Montague, Morgan Christmann, plans to attend Sussex County Community College before pursuing a career in nursing. A High Point Regional High School student, she has maintained a 4.1 GPA while earning high honor roll recognition and competing in varsity athletics. Christmann volunteers with the Montague Volunteer Fire Department, Christian Faith Fellowship Church and the Owen Gray Memorial Foundation. She also received the Superintendent’s Round Table Award and the SAVE Promise Club Upstander Recognition Award and enjoys cheerleading, hunting, fishing and volunteering in her community.

Melia Gomez: Stanhope Borough

Miss Stanhope Borough, Melia Gomez, is pursuing a degree in business marketing at Rider University. The Lenape Valley grad served as woodwind section leader for the marching band and was member of the Music Honor Society. She received the John Philip Sousa Band Award, and served as dance captain for her school’s musical. She has volunteered with the Midnight Run Mission serving the homeless in New York City, the FCCLA Prom Shop and local food pantries. She enjoys photography and music.

Autumn Richter: Lafayette Township

Miss Lafayette Township, Autumn Richter, plans to earn degrees in biology, forensic science and education before attending medical school to become an anesthesiologist. She is a member of the Omega Rho Chapter of the TriBeta Biological Honor Society and is completing emergency medical services training while pursuing her college studies. Richter volunteers with the Lafayette EMS Squad, assists at the Free Clinic in Newton and participates in community service projects throughout Sussex County. She enjoys horseback riding, hiking and reading about science and medicine.

Sadie Fagerlin: Andover Township

Miss Andover Township, Sadie Fagerlin, will attend Purdue University to study retail management and pursue a career in the fashion industry. The Lenape Valley Regional High School grad earned a 4.27 weighted GPA, was a member of the National Honor Society and editor-in-chief of the yearbook. Fagerlin captained the varsity field hockey team and earned MVP, sportsmanship and scholar athlete honors. She also volunteers with the Lenape youth fieldhockey program, Benny’s Bodega and the Empty Bowls fundraiser.

Paige Decker: Sussex Borough

Miss Sussex Borough, Paige Decker, plans to pursue a career in nursing after graduating from High Point Regional High School. Throughout high school, she has participated in choir and bowling while remaining active in her church and community. Decker volunteers with Vacation Bible School and enjoys helping with church activities and community service projects. In her free time, she enjoys drawing, singing and reading.