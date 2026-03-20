Petrucci, McGuire marry in Somerset

Kristen Petrucci and Sean McGuire were united in marriage at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, N.J. The wedding took place on the veranda at the Palace during sunset with a reception in the West Wing immediately following the ceremony. Kristen and Sean were surrounded with so much love from their family and friends who attended.

The bride is the daughter of John and Maryann Petrucci of Sparta, N.J. She is a graduate of Sparta High School and earned her degree in Music Education from Ithaca College. Kristen is currently employed as a Middle School Music Teacher and High School Theater Director with the Mountain Lakes Board of Education in Mountain Lakes, N.J .

The groom is the son of Michael and Marianne McGuire of Pine Brook, N.J. He is a graduate of Montville High School and received a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Rowan University. Sean is employed as a Forward Deployed Software Engineer with Optura based in Nashville, Tenn.

After their honeymoon to Barbados, the couple now resides in Ledgewood, N.J., and plan to live there until they find their forever home in New Jersey.