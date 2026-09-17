It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Adam Tyler Curry on Sept. 10, 2026, following a short illness. Adam was 42 and deeply loved by all who had the privilege to know him. Adam and his wife of 16 years, Megan Stupek Curry, and daughters Claire (12) and Charlotte (10) are proud residents of Sparta, N.J.

Adam was born on Aug. 21, 1984 in Meadville, Pa., the son of Walter E. and Deborah Burns Curry. He was a 2003 graduate of Saegertown High School and a 2007 graduate of Bucknell University, where he served as president of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Adam and Megan met at Bucknell, fell in love in 2004, and in 2010 were married there in Rooke Chapel.

Following graduation with his degree in civil engineering, Adam went to work for Moretrench, now Keller Inc., in Rockaway, rising to the position of Project Executive. This year he was inducted into his profession’s prestigious fraternal organization, The MOLES. An avid outdoorsman, Adam was a proud member of the John Burns Hunt club, where he enjoyed a wonderful multi-generational hunting tradition. He was also passionate about fishing, golfing, cooking, and introducing the people he loved to adventures in nature.

In addition to his wife and children, Adam is survived by his parents, brother Craig Curry (fiancé Megan Pratt, children Brantley and Leah), and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins, Adam will be remembered for his generosity, kind heart, supportive nature, quick wit, and his steadfast devotion to his entire family and wide circle of friends.

Adam’s life will be celebrated Sunday, Sept. 20, with a gathering from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. at The Barn at Hillside Park in Newton, N.J.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Adam’s memory be made to Hunters Helping the Hungry.