Carol C. Lynch, 94 of Sparta, N.J., peacefully passed away at home on Monday, March 2, 2026, surrounded with the love of her beloved husband, Jack, and her children by her side.

She was born Oct. 13, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Virgil and Kathryn Curtis. She was educated in the Louisville, Kentucky school system and in 1952 graduated from the Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she earned her Registered Nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse in Ohio, Kentucky and New York.

Carol was always active in her church wherever the family was located. She became very active in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Sparta, N.J., and through the years she became a beloved parishioner serving at various times as choir member, Sunday School teacher, vestry member, Lay reader, Eucharistic minister and a Healing minister. She served as Directress of St. Mary’s Altar Guild for forty years. St Mary’s vestry honored her as Altar Guild Directress Emeritus for her years of dedicated ministry.

Her life was always centered on serving her Lord in all that she did, caring for her family and her Alter Guild ministry. She was also known throughout St. Mary’s for her love and as a wonderful cook and baker.

On several occasions she attended Sewanee University and was certified as a Mentor for both the Education for Ministry and the Disciples of Christ programs. Her life was truly a life of love and ministry and she lived it completely.

She is survived by John E. Lynch, her beloved husband of 74 years, her six children Shannon Lynch (Susan) of Pinehurst N.C., Pamela Faris (Labib) of Hope N.J., Kimberly Lynch of Narberth, Pa., Gwen Christ (Doug) of Bellerose Village N.Y., Beth Martin (Joe) of Wakefield, MA, and Kevin Lynch (Cyndy Boyd) of Philadelphia, Pa. Also by her grandchildren Katy Gagnon (Dave), Andrew Christ (Rachel), Matthew Christ, Anna Pugliese (Andrew), Liam Faris, and her two precious great grandchildren Patrick and Aiden Gagnon.

Visitation will be at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta, N.J., on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 4-7:00 p.m. Service of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. also at St. Mary’s.

Private interment will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the St. Mary’s Altar Guild in Carol’s honor.