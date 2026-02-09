Charlotte (Page) Matowik, 93, longtime resident of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

Charlotte was born in 1932 in West Frankfort, Illinois, and grew up there and in St. Louis, Missouri, where she graduated from Soldan-Blewett High School. In 1951, she married James J. (Jim) Matowik, and remained married for over 61 years until his death in 2013. Charlotte was the proud mother of four children, Deena Matowik, Steven Matowik, Ellen Matowik Russell, and James J. Matowik, Jr., three of whom survive her, along with two daughters-in-law, Karen Hambali and Sandra Matowik; one son-in-law, Peter Russell; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

After Charlotte and Jim married, she joined him in Anchorage, Ala., where he was stationed, and where their first two children were born. After Jim’s discharge, they moved to New Jersey, eventually settling in Sparta, where Charlotte lived for close to 70 years until moving to live with her son James Jr.’s family in Ogdensburg last year.

Over the years, in addition to being a Mom, Charlotte was an Avon Lady, a “cafeteria lady” in the Sparta schools, and was the kitchen manager at the Helen Morgan School for many years. After becoming widowed, she joined the Sparta Senior center, playing cards and Mah-Jong, knitting, traveling, and participating in various activities and events. Charlotte was an avid reader, loved crosswords, trivia and word games and puzzles. One of her greatest joys in the last few years of her life was her great-granddaughter and namesake, Charlotte.

Charlotte Matowik was a kind and giving person who was a wonderful and loyal friend, mother, grandmother and “honorary” grandmother. She loved children and supported many children’s causes.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital charity.