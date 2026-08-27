Edward C. Maske, 79 of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.

Edward was born in Jersey City, N.J., to Charles H. and Mary (Hrynkiewicz) Maske. He grew up in North Bergen, N.J., and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in West New York, N.J. He went on to attend and graduate from Fordham University with a degree in Economics. Edward received a Doctor of Jurisprudence from St. John’s University School of Law.

He started his career as a law clerk in Bergen County before settling in to a long career as an attorney in Sparta, N.J. His focus was mainly Real Estate and Estate Planning.

Ed achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and received an award for heroism when he saved a friend from drowning. Additionally, as a teenager, Ed was also on the high school swim team and bowling league. It was in his early years that Ed began his adventures for travel as he started his lifelong passion of visiting points of interest around the U.S.

After he graduated college, Ed enlisted in the Army Reserves on Aug. 6, 1968, in which he served for 18 years and achieved the rank of Captain until his discharge in 1986.

Ed was a member on the Sparta Jaycees and served as president. He was a member of the Sussex County Bar Association and the Sparta Elks. Ed was proudly a member of the “50 State Club”. In addition, Ed was a licensed pilot who loved flying to various states with his family and friends.

Ed was an avid history enthusiast with special focus on the American Civil War. In fact, Ed was a member of the 3rd New Jersey Volunteers. For 40 years, Ed participated in many Civil War reenactment battles, gave presentations at schools and demonstrated life during Civil War times at various civic events.

Ed is survived by his wife Kathleen M. (Shanahan); daughters Maureen Maske and Michele (Maske) Arlt and husband, Jon Arlt; and his sister Marion (Maske) Curcio and husband, William Curcio. He is survived by his sister-in-law Helena Loelius and her husband, Charles Loelius, and brother-in-law John Shanahan. Edward is predeceased by his brothers-in-law Thomas Shanahan and Michael Shanahan. Edward is predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary Maske.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, N.J., from 4-8 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 294 Sparta Ave., Sparta, NJ on Saturday, August 29th at 10 a.m. with internment following immediately at Sparta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Sparta VFW Post 7248, 66 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871 and the Sparta Ambulance Squad 14 Sparta Ave., Sparta NJ 07871.