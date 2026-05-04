Eileen Louise Shapley Katz was born on Nov. 26, 1938, in Passaic, N.J., to Emilie and Edward Shapley. She grew up in a close-knit German-American community and moved to Sparta, N.J., in 1947, where she spent most of her life and later wintered in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Eileen was a registered nurse who received her diploma from Passaic General Hospital. In 1959, she married Walter Katz, an engineer, and they raised three children. At 44, she returned to school and earned a master’s degree in human development.

A gifted artist, she worked in clay, oil, and acrylic, creating pieces inspired by the people she met, the places she visited, and the ideas she cared about. Her art received awards in New Jersey and Florida. She enjoyed hiking through Sparta’s woods with her Springer spaniel and walking along the beach in Florida. Music was central to her life, and she often quoted Broadway lyrics and favorite singers. She loved bringing people together—hosting family and friends, meeting new artists, and delighting in her children’s circle of talented friends.

Eileen championed gender equality, advocating for women’s rights to education, financial independence, and healthcare autonomy. She advanced these values through leadership roles with Planned Parenthood of Northwest New Jersey and Norwescap’s Head Start program.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Walter Katz; brother, Ed Shapley; children, Donalee, Nicole, and Jeffrey. She also leaves behind her grandchild, July Brown; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Eileen is remembered for her devotion to family, creativity, and commitment to equal rights, and for her belief in human dignity. She often returned to a line from Desiderata: “You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here.”

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. May 16, 2026, at Sparta Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood and The National Audubon Society, which meant so much to her. Please feel free to visit Eileen’s artwork website at https://www.eileenshapleykatz.com.