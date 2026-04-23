Eligia Caceres Montero (98) of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

She was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico to Natalia Rigual and Manuel Caceres, a sugarcane field worker. There, she attended a small local school until third grade when she was pulled out to help the family. In spite of her 3rd grade education, she loved to read.

At age 98, Eligia was the matriarch of a large family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Cruz Montero, and is survived by five children (Waldemar, Radames, Sylvia, Elba and Miriam), nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Eligia was the driving force behind the daring move in 1957 from the sugarcane plantations of Puerto Rico to the thriving factory environment of New York City where she hoped to give her children opportunities not available otherwise. Because she and Cruz could not complete their education, she focused on her children’s education.

She expressed her love through food and was an exceptional cook of traditional Puerto Rican dishes seasoned with her golden sofrito. She played a mean game of dominoes and was merciless when winning.

We are heartbroken to lose our “Mamita,” “Abuela,” “Abuelita,” “Ita,” “Bisa.”

Visitation was held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871 on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. with a prayer service taking place at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.