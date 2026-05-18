Jacqueline H. Murray, 92, of Sparta, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Aug. 1, 1933, in Yonkers, N.Y., Jacqueline was the daughter of the late Jack and Helen (nee. Stecyk) McCarthy. She lived in Yonkers for 23 years and graduated from Commerce High School in 1951. In 1952, she married her teenage sweetheart, Robert Ellsworth Murray.

Before her marriage, Jacqueline worked as a hairdresser, continuing in that role until the birth of her first child in 1953. After becoming a mother, the family purchased their first home in South Jersey. By 1969, two more children had joined the family, and Jacqueline and her family moved to Andover, N.J.

Following the passing of her devoted and loving husband in 1974, Jacqueline returned to the workforce, meeting that new season of life with steady determination and purpose. She found her way into retail, a field she embraced for its pace, its practicality, and most of all, its people. She worked at the Happy Family Gift Shop in Sparta, NJ, as well as other specialty shops, and later retired from Macy’s, where she served as a Fine Jewelry Consultant. Throughout her working years, she was known for the care she brought to each interaction and for the genuine enjoyment she found in helping others.

Jacqueline also gave generously of her time through volunteer service, including work at Barn Hill Care Center through AARP and four years at St. Joseph Thrift Store. In her spare time, she took up arts and crafts and produced oil paintings for family and friends and decorated craft books with inspirational quotes in local craft and antique shops. Her life reflected a consistent devotion to family, community, and the everyday dignity of showing up for others with kindness and grace.

Jacqueline is survived by her loving children, Gail Murray, Diane Ellicott, Laurene Nash, Christine Hocek and Robert Edward a.k.a. Ronan Murray; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.