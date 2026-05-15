James J. Riordan, 85, of Sparta, N.J., where he lived for approximately 40 years, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Oak Ridge, NJ.

Jim graduated from St. Cecilia Grammar School in Kearny, N.J., in 1954 and from St. Cecilia High School in Kearny, NJ, in 1958. He earned his B.S. from Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., in 1962. After earning his B.S., Jim proudly served in the United States Armed Forces. He later returned to Seton Hall University and earned his M.B.A. in 1970.

Jim was a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New Jersey for 30 years. He was a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the New Jersey Society of CPAs, and the Association of Government Accountants.

Throughout his career, Jim worked as an auditor with the Defense Contract Audit Agency and at KPMG, and also held various managerial positions with a number of large companies. He retired in 1998.

Jim was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church for 38 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, and to the East and West Coasts of the United States. He also enjoyed seeing plays in New York City with his late wife, Sylvia, dining with family and friends at his favorite restaurants such as Casa Bellisima and the Mohawk House, helping relatives whenever he could, and going down to the Jersey Shore. His family meant everything to him, and his family motto was, “Family helps family.”

Jim is survived by his sister-in-law, Rose Mary Riordan, and remembered by extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sylvia; his parents, James J. Riordan and Margaret O’Connor Riordan; and his brother, Peter Riordan.

Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871 on Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 4-8 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871 on Friday, May 15.

Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031.