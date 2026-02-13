Jan Beliveau, 84, of Sparta, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born in Dover, N.J., Jan was the loving son of the late Emile and Jane (Garvey) Beliveau and was raised in Rockaway, N.J. From an early age, Jan developed a passion for athletics, teamwork, and the outdoors—interests that would shape both his career and his life.

Jan graduated from Morris Hills High School in 1960, where he distinguished himself as an outstanding athlete in both football and wrestling. He went on to earn his degree from East Stroudsburg University in 1964. Shortly thereafter, Jan began a remarkable 34-year career as a physical education teacher and coach at Dover High School. He was deeply respected by colleagues and beloved by generations of students, many of whom credited him with instilling discipline, confidence, and a lifelong love of sports.

Jan was devoted to his high school sweetheart, JoAnne (Sullivan) Beliveau, with whom he shared more than 59 years of marriage. Together, they built a beautiful life in Sparta, N.J., raising their two children and creating a home filled with love, laughter, and adventure.

An avid outdoorsman, Jan found joy in fishing, hiking, biking, and skiing. He and JoAnne were lifetime members of the National Ski Patrol, a commitment that reflected both his love of skiing and his dedication to helping others. Jan also had a deep passion for travel and cherished exploring the world alongside his family, always eager for the next adventure.

Jan is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnne; his daughter, Jennifer, and her partner Nick Brylinsky; his son Jeffrey and wife, Toni; and his treasured grandson A.J. He is also survived by his sister Jacqueline Roskie; his brother Michel Beliveau and wife, Cindy; and his predeceased brother Joseph Beliveau and wife Judy. He is survived by 26 dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Jan will be remembered for his strength, kindness, dedication to family, and unwavering passion for life. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched—as a teacher, coach, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

A memorial Mass will be held on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at Saint Kateri Catholic Church , 427 Stanhope Road Sparta ,NJ 07871, followed by a Celebration of Life at Greentree Village Clubhouse 100 Canterbury Drive Sparta, N.J.