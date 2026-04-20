Jerome Castimore

Jerome “Jerry’’ Castimore, 74, of Grand Junction, Colo., passed away peacefully after a short illness. Born to Gordon and Jeannette (Redshaw) Castimore on Nov. 10, 1951, in Franklin, N.J., Jerry grew up in a community that many of his closest relatives also called home. He could often be found swimming and fishing around the many lakes that shaped his childhood - especially Upper Lake and Glen Lake.

A 1970 graduate of Sparta High School, Jerry proudly enlisted in the United States Army shortly after graduation. During his service, he received numerous letters of commendation recognizing his professionalism and dedication. He was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, where he served as an expert in weaponry. He was also recognized by his Army Commander for his devotion to duty and attention to detail, contributions that immeasurably strengthened the 3rd Battalion, 35th Field Artillery unit to which he was assigned. Following his honorable discharge, Jerry returned to Sparta and began working as a carpenter apprentice.

Jerry later relocated to Steamboat Springs, Colo., where he continued his career in construction. He worked for Pete Stimmel Construction and later for John Dobell & Dobell Contractors, contributing to the building of many homes and businesses throughout the Steamboat area. Following his time in Steamboat, Jerry relocated to Hayden, Colorado, where he continued working in the construction field. His craftsmanship, reliability, and quiet pride in his work earned him deep respect among colleagues and friends.

In 2018, Jerry retired and settled in the Grand Junction area. There, he became part of a close retirement community where neighbors quickly became family. He was remembered by all as caring, dependable, and always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Jerry is survived by his brother Gene of Blooming Grove, Pa.; his brother Bill and wife, Valerie; and his sister Pat Emmich and husband Gary, all of Sparta, N.J. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. During his illness, he was lovingly cared for by his niece and godchild, Debbie Danielson, who remained by his side until the end. Shortly after his passing, the family welcomed his first great-grandnephew, Wyatt Paul Danielson a reminder of life’s gentle way of bringing comfort in times of grief.

Jerry was a proud and loyal American who dedicated himself to local VFWs and American Legions, lending his support to their fundraising and community work, and quietly honoring veterans without family by standing for them at their funerals.

A committal and honor service, followed by burial, will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado on April 30, 2026, at 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m. The cemetery is located at 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colo.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his hometown of Sparta, New Jersey, at the Sparta VFW Post #7248 - the very post built by his grandfather, William L. Castimore - on Aug. 23, 2026, at 1 p.m. Casual attire is requested. Anyone wishing to share sympathies, stories, or photos of Jerry is invited to contact the family at jerrycastimore@gmail.com.