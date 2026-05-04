Joan Mary Pomeisl formerly of Hackettstown, N.J., and then of Toms River passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026. Born in Newark, N.J., to Walter and Mary Gorzenik.

Joan began her career as a Real Estate agent and then was employed by HMUA (Hackettstown Municipal Utility Authority) until retirement.

She was a loving wife to her husband, Joseph Louis Pomeisl, who predeceased her, a loving mother to Stephen Pomeisl (and daughter-in-law Laura) of Sparta, N.J. She was also predeceased by sons Michael and John, and her sister Theresa Komoroski. She is survived by her sister, Lorraine Morgan of Toms River, N.J., whom she lived with until passing. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Joan enjoyed traveling in past years with her late husband, Joseph, to Bermuda, the Grand Canyon, and Niagara Falls to name a few. Her hobbies included knitting, reading, gardening, making her infamous perogies, stuffed flounder and spending time with family.

She will be greatly missed by her family and all her friends who loved her.

Interment will be in Pequest cemetery in Independence and a celebration of life will take place in the near future at St. Mary’s in Hackettstown with family and close friends.