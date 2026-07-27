John Fredrick Larson (Jack), 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2026. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was reunited with his late wife, Helene (Weihre) Larson on their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Jack was born on May 24, 1932, in Morristown, N.J. to the late Oscar Larson and Allene (Gardner) Larson. He is predeceased by his sister, Nancy Larson. He is survived by his son, John Charles Larson and daughter, Allene (Larson) Curd along with his son-in-law, Tyler Curd and grandson Tyler (T.J.) Curd. He also leaves behind his beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jack lived in Rockaway, N.J., until he was 9 years old when he moved to Sparta, N.J., in 1941. Jack graduated from Newton High School in 1950. He attended Florida Southern College until he enlisted in the Army and was deployed to Korea from Jan 1955 to December 1956. He returned to Sparta where he met his late wife, Helene W. Larson at a party at the Cruiser Club in Lake Mohawk, N.J. Jack and Helene married on June 22, 1963, and stayed in Sparta to raise their children. He remained in Sparta, N.J., until his passing.

Jack often spoke about living on the land where Picatinny Arsenal now stands and moving to Sparta at the beginning of World War II. He also spoke about going to the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta for the first time on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 1941. Jack remained a member of the church until his passing. He always had a good story or joke to tell. Jack was a fun-loving man, who enjoyed making people laugh. Jack was a great father, friend and “uncle” to many. He will be dearly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta 32 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871 on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with the service at 11:30 a.m. including military honors.