John Giordano

John “Jack” Giordano of Morristown, NJ, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 15, 2026.

Jack was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a patient and kind man whose love for his family knew no bounds. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Jack loved him for his warm heart, his sense of humor, and genuine kindness.

Jack began his adult life proudly serving his country as a United States Marine. After completing his years of service, he returned to Morris County and spent many years working as a butcher at Food Town in Mendham, where he became a master of his craft. However, he gave families far more than the perfect cut of meat — he offered a smile and a friendly presence to everyone he served.

After retiring from Food Town, Jack continued working for the Township of Morris, a job he truly loved. Whether tending to landscaping, assisting residents, or taking on any task that needed to be done, Jack approached his work with pride and dedication. Eventually, he retired fully so he could devote himself to caring for his beloved wife, Connie.

Jack enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, especially fishing, which was his favorite pastime. He also loved hunting, playing sports in his younger years, cheering on his beloved Yankees and Giants, and watching NASCAR races. Jack cherished spending time with his family, taking trips with friends, enjoying casino nights, “his chair” and indulging in a sweet treat.

Jack was the definition of a good man. His heart was enormous, and he would help anyone at any time without hesitation. His love for his family was unmatched, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Giordano; his daughter, Lesley (Giordano) Dalton; his son, Stephen Giordano; his beloved wife, Constance “Connie” Giordano; his brother, Raymond Giordano; and his grandson, Titan Gioglio.

He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Dicks; his sons, Steven (Carol) Gioglio and Thomas (Melissa) Gioglio; his grandchildren, Shannon (Mike) Demaio, Heather (Benjamin) Davey, Maranda Dalton, Mattie Dalton, Jeremy Giordano, Jake Giordano, Kalista Gioglio, and Kinley Gioglio; his great-grandchildren, Lily, Carter, Luca, and Liam; his brother, Robert; and his sister, Cindy.

Visitation will be held at Doyle Funeral Home on May 27, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jack will be laid to rest beside his wife at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in a private ceremony for his immediate family.