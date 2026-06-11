Jonathan Edward Lloyd Dean passed away at home on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the age of 84 with his beloved wife and daughters at his side.

Born on December 29, 1941, in Verona, N.J., Jon lived a life marked by adventure, service, and a deep love for his immediate and extended family.

Jon was the son of the late Gwendolyn and Norman Dean, both born in England. He is preceded in death by his best friend and dear brother, Jere Dean, and his brother-in-law, Byron Wauters.

He is survived by his wife, Kimarie Dean; his daughters, Barbara and her husband, Anthony Bratti, and Meghan and her husband, Oliver Buchert. He is also survived by his sister, Gwendolyn Wauters and sister-in-law, Judy Dean. Jon was a proud grandfather to Brooke and Hanna Willis, Harland and Reed Buchert and bonus grandchildren Ella and Axel Bratti. and many nephews and nieces whom he adored. Whether spending time with family, stirring up a little mischief, or creating lifelong memories, “Grandpa/Uncle Jon” was always at the center of the fun with laughter, adventures, and countless shenanigans they shared with him over the years.

Jon attended Roanoke College, where he played on the varsity soccer team and was an active member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. Following college, he proudly served as an officer in the United States Navy. A skilled pilot, Jon owned his own airplane, became a certified flight instructor, and worked as an insurance adjuster for Southeastern Aviation and Phoenix Aviation, before starting his own company, where he continued his expertise and enthusiasm for flight and aviation insurance.

Jon had a deep passion for the outdoors and volunteered as a bander for NJ’s Fish, Game and Wildlife program which documented the migration of hawks through the Kittatinny mountains. Jon’s construction skills came in handy when he designed and built the blind where countless dedicated hours were spent and is still being used today.

Jon’s love of fishing and boating took him from the mountains of New Jersey to the Florida Keys and the waters of Long Beach Island where his legacy lives on through his family, friends and the many lives he touched throughout his remarkable journey.

Whether banding, gardening, boating, fishing, or simply joining Jon on his adventures, all who knew him were blessed to share in a life fully lived and will forever cherish those memories.

Those who knew Jon will remember his adventurous spirit, his charm, his quick and clever wit and the genuine joy he found in sharing life’s experiences with others.

While he will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered, we find peace in imagining Jon being welcomed into Heaven by the many loved ones who were waiting to greet him.

Memorial Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871 on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with a service beginning at 3 p.m.