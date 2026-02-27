Patrick Decker, 67, of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Feb. 5, 2026, in the mountains of Haiti while doing what he loved — volunteering to fly humanitarian aid in support of Christian missionaries and sister congregations. He died in service to others, a reflection of the way he lived his entire life.

Patrick was born on Nov. 19, 1958, in Sparta, N.J., to Paul Decker and Mary Decker. He graduated from Sparta High School in 1977 and continued his education in Bucks County, Pa., where he earned his Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) rating in 1978. Aviation was not simply a career choice — it was his calling.

He began his professional journey as an aircraft mechanic for Braniff International Airlines. In 1984, he was hired by Peoples Express as an aircraft mechanic based in Florida. Known for his work ethic and drive, Patrick took advantage of opportunities within the company, training for and earning a position as flight engineer out of Newark. Never content to stop learning, he continued his training independently, earning his Air Transport Pilot rating. He advanced to First Officer with People Express, transitioned through Continental Airlines, and ultimately became a Captain with United Airlines, where he served with pride and professionalism for more than 40 years.

Throughout his aviation career, Patrick was respected not only for his skill and discipline, but for his steady leadership and commitment to safety. He was an aviator in every sense of the word, from mechanic to engineer to captain, mastering each step through determination and humility.

Even in retirement, his commitment to service never slowed. For more than a decade, he volunteered with Agape Flights in Venice, Fla., in numerous capacities, including flying humanitarian missions to Haiti. He believed deeply in using his gifts to serve others, and these flights in support of missionaries and local churches were among the most meaningful chapters of his life.

Patrick also gave back to his hometown community as a member of the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department and Sparta EMS. He was the kind of man who ran toward need. Whether responding to an emergency, fixing a broken engine, or helping a neighbor complete a project, he showed up.

Beyond his impressive career and service record, Patrick will be remembered most for who he was. He was charismatic and outgoing, humble yet confident, courageous and resourceful. A natural problem-solver and gifted mechanic, he could fix almost anything, at home, in the garage, or in the hangar. He found joy in finishing projects, repairing what was broken, and helping family and friends whenever they needed him.

He was a devoted husband to Kathleen Decker, his favorite travel partner and best friend. Together they built a life grounded in love, loyalty, and shared purpose. He was a proud father to Nicole and Patrick, father-in-law to Julie and Robert, and loving grandfather to Willow and Alexander.

Patrick is also survived by his siblings, Julie and John. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary.

Those who knew Patrick often say he lit up a room, and it is true. He carried a presence that was unmistakable: positive, energetic, and larger than life. He had a way of making people feel welcomed and valued. His laugh was strong, his voice confident, and his loyalty unwavering. He was a role model to many and a steady presence in the lives of those he loved.

Patrick’s passions were simple and profound: his family and aviation. He also loved riding his bike, hiking, kayaking, working with his hands, and sharing stories. Service was not something he talked about, it was something he lived.

He leaves behind a legacy of courage, generosity, and faithfulness. Though his passing was sudden and tragic, the way he died reflects the way he lived, in motion, in service, and with purpose.

Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871 on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 4 -7 p.m., with services continuing at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta 32 Main St., Sparta, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape Flights (https://agapeflights.com/) or the Sparta Fire Department P.O Box 121 Sparta, NJ in honor of Patrick’s life and mission.