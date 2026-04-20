Judith A. Hornstra, beloved wife, aunt, friend, teacher, and artist, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Judith, most often addressed as Judy, was born on Sept. 2, 1940. Raised in West Piston, Pa., Judy was the much younger of the three children of Rachel (Evans) and David Gravell. Judy was predeceased by her parents and brothers. After graduating from West Piston High School, Judy traveled to New Jersey to attend Drew University where she pursued her interest and talent in art. After graduation, she joined the staff at Newark Museum and the Morris Museum of the Arts in New Jersey.

While working at the museums, Judy met a hard working and ambitious young man who would become her life partner, John (Jack) Hornstra. Once married, they moved to Sparta, New Jersey where they would spend the rest of their lives together. Leaving museum work behind, they both entered the education profession with Judy joining the staff in Vernon Township Schools and Jack becoming a science teacher in Franklin Schools and later in Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

Judy proved to be a talented, dedicated, and beloved teacher. In the years that followed, Judy developed lessons and curricula for the middle school and the high school. She also became the leader and department chair of the high school art department.

Taking on a widening circle of challenges, Judy embraced the responsibility of guiding and teaching the students in the production of the yearbook. Other programs and activities she provided and encouraged for students included involvement in the Teen Arts county/state program, opportunities to have student art work displayed at Newark Airport and the Morris Museum, linking to the National Art Honor Society, the Sussex County Arts Annual Senior Art Purchase Award, and the Sussex County Teen Arts Festival. As an active citizen and supporter of the arts for the community at large, Judy reached out for the development of the Sussex County Council of the Arts where she served as president for a number of years. In her desire for personal and professional growth, Judy entered the graduate program at Fairleigh Dickinson and earned her master’s degree. In recognition of all that she contributed to the community, schools and students, Judy was inducted into the Vernon Township Schools Hall of Fame after her retirement.

Judy and Jack became avid travelers as the years passed. Beginning with short vacations in the Caribbean region and expanding to longer journeys, their travels would eventually have them visiting over eighty countries. They were fascinated by the great diversity of the many lands and people they visited. These journeys led Jack to vastly expand his photographic range often serving as a source for some of Judy’s personal art work. Her work found a wide audience for her generosity and artistic talent when she created art pieces with personal meaning for many lucky recipients. Many have become family heirlooms to pass along with special memories.

Judy was predeceased by her beloved life partner and husband Jack and by her parents and brothers. She is survived by her nieces Diane Frisco and Cheryl Walsh and her nephews Wayne Gravell, David Gravell, and Paul Jeffrey Gravell and more than a dozen great nieces and nephews and their children. She is dearly remembered by the many people she touched with her friendship, her generosity of spirit, and the joy she created for us.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. At Judy’s request, there was a private cremation and no services.

In her memory, share with each other some of the joy and light she created, be kind to each other, and/or make a donation to save or share some of the beauty and light in the world.