Kevin William Lynch

Kevin Lynch, 65, of Lake Mohawk and St. Augustine, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2026.

Kevin was born in Jersey City on Jan. 24, 1961, to Michael and Angele. He graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1979 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from Montclair State University in 1983. Kevin began his career with Campbell’s Soup Company where he was a top sales associate before pursuing his true calling as an electrician, eventually establishing his own business, Lynch Electric. He took great pride in doing things the right way and earned the trust and loyalty of those he served. In 2007, driven by a sense of adventure, Kevin took a year’s hiatus to explore life on the road as a tractor-trailer driver and see the country. Ultimately, he returned to his electrical business, built a reputation for quality work, and proudly retired at the young age of 55.

Kevin embraced a life that followed the seasons—winters in St. Augustine, Florida, and summers in Lake Mohawk. During those warmer months, Kevin could often be found meticulously tending to the grounds of Beach 3, unwinding by the water with a cigar, or out on the boat, making the most of his time with friends. In 2017, Kevin made his summer home in Sparta, in the cherished family house on East Shore Trail alongside his cousin Tommy. More like brothers than cousins, Kevin and Tommy shared a lifelong bond, having been born just 3 weeks apart in 1961. The home holds deep meaning, having been passed down from Tommy’s maternal grandparents, Pioneer Members of LMCC in 1930, who first established it as a gathering place for the family.

Kevin maintained lifelong friendships, dating back to grammar school, and had a remarkable gift for striking up conversations and making new friends wherever he went. A kid at heart, he loved to joke around and bring out the playful side in others, whether through silly humor, Pig Latin, or his unmistakable goofiness. A man of faith, he always made time for others—whether to help someone in need or to embark on a new adventure. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Kevin is survived by his siblings: Susan Patterson, Donna Waechter, and Michael Lynch (JoAnn); his cousins: Tommy Lynch, John Lynch, Regina Siple (Dave), and Margaret Halasnik (Pete). He is also survived by his seven nieces: Corinne Lynch (Elliott), Danielle Weir (Ben), Alexandra Waechter, Jennifer Cuello (Paul), Meaghan Monastero (Rich), Jennifer Badrow (Matt), & Colleen Badrow, as well as several great nieces and nephews. Kevin was predeceased by his parents and his cousins, Kathy Lynch and Patty Badrow (Chris).

Memorial services were held in Florida on March 14 at Corpus Christi Church in St. Augustine.

In New Jersey, a Mass will be held on Sunday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas of Aquin Church, 53 Kennedy Avenue, Ogdensburg. On June 20th, there will be a Celebration of Life at Tommy’s home at 3 pm, 141 East Shore Trail, across from Beach 3.

May the sun forever warm his face, the lake gently carry his spirit, and may he find eternal peace in God’s loving embrace.