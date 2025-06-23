Marian Cain

Marian Gail Thomson Cain of Peabody, Mass., passed away peacefully on the last day of spring, June 20, 2025, at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers, Mass. She was 82.

Born in Glen Ridge, N.J., she moved to North Andover, where she graduated from high school. She majored in English at Drew University in Madison.

After a brief elementary school teaching career, she became an editor of children’s textbooks for 30 years at Silver Burdett and D.C. Heath & Co.

She was a winning dog handler at the American Kennel Club with her champion English Pointer, Solomon.

Her love of books led her to volunteer at the Washington Township Public Library in Long Valley, N.J., and at the Bookstore Next Door, a philanthropy for the Wilmington (Mass.) Public Library.

She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Peter; their son, Joel, of Sparta; her niece, Jennifer Thomson Quazi of Brooklyn; her nephew, Joshua Thomson of Berlin, Germany; and her sister in-law, Beth Thomson of Peabody.

She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Alvina Thomson, and her brother, Kenneth Thomson.

Marian donated her body to Tufts Medical School. A memorial is planned at the convenience of the family.