Melanie J. Griffiths, age 49 passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at her residence. Born in Pequannock to Jerrold C. Monroe and the late Debra (Bjornsen) Monroe, Melanie graduated from Sussex County Vocational and Technical High School and had lived in Sussex County all of her life. Melanie found joy in the simple things that made life special. She adored her beloved cats, Baxter and Max, who were her constant companions and brought her endless happiness. A collector at heart, she surrounded herself with treasures that reflected her personality, including an impressive assortment of gnomes, kitchen décor, and cherished keepsakes gathered over the years. She enjoyed crafting and expressing her creativity, and had a special fondness for owls, which could be found throughout her home. One of Melanie’s favorite pastimes was playing her vintage Ms. Pac-Man arcade machine, where she could often be found happily chasing high scores with the same enthusiasm she had for life’s little pleasures. Besides her mother, she was predeceased by her brother, Adam Monroe. Melanie is survived by her son, Derrik Griffiths of Wantage; her daughters, Samantha Griffiths of Newton and Nicole Griffiths, Ava Griffiths, and Leah Griffiths all of Wantage; her brother, Matthew Monroe and his wife, Amy, of Sparta; her sister, Stacey Monroe Burke and her husband, Michael, of Newton; her two grandchildren, Maverick and Adam; and her father Jerrold of Vernon. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, July 26, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Melanie’s memory to help defray the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.