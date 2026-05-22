Surrounded by the love of her family, Muriel Pazzaglia peacefully went home to the Lord on May 17, 2026. Born on Oct. 9, 1938, Muriel lived a life defined by devotion to faith, family, and friendship, and leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide all who were blessed to know her.

After the heartbreaking loss of her parents, James and Gertrude Powers, when she was only 28 years old, Muriel stepped naturally into the role of family matriarch. With grace, strength, and unwavering love, she became the rock of her family — a source of wisdom, comfort, guidance and constant support for generations to come. She was deeply loved and revered by family and friends alike, a role she carried with warmth throughout her life.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Muriel met the love of her life, Nicholas “Nicky” Pazzaglia, right on the street where they both lived. Their love story began as young kids and blossomed into a lifelong partnership when they married in 1960. Together until Nicky’s passing in 2014, they built a beautiful and simple life. In 1967 they welcomed their only child, a daughter, Kerry Jean.

One memorable road trip in 1967 would forever shape their family’s future. While intending to visit Lake Hopatcong State Park, Muriel and Nicky got lost and unexpectedly found themselves on the opposite side of the lake. Captivated by its quiet beauty and charm, they decided that very day to purchase a small bungalow as a summer retreat. What began as a simple detour became a cherished family tradition, eventually drawing many relatives to the area and creating generations of treasured memories by the lake.

Family was the center of Muriel’s world. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Kerry Jean, and Kerry’s husband, Ed, whom Muriel loved as a son. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Abigail, Rebecca and her fiancé Gio, and Nicholas. Muriel is also survived by her “day-one companion and lifelong best friend”, sister, Trudy Zadrozny along with Trudy’s children and their spouses, Beth and Kevin Finnerty, Ruth and Mike Perkins, and Stanley and Eileen Zadrozny; as well as Trudy’s cherished grandchildren Kate and Dan, Jack, Billy, Jill and Will and their son Sam, Mary, and Anna. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Stanley Zadrozny, and her dearly and deeply loved nephew, Ryan Zadrozny.

Muriel was a proud graduate of St. John’s University and later earned her Master’s degree from Brooklyn College. She dedicated many years to teaching in the Catholic school system, touching countless young lives with her patience, compassion, and guidance. Her faith remained a cornerstone of her life, and she was an active and devoted parishioner of both Good Shepherd Church in Brooklyn and Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Jefferson Township.

Muriel found joy in life’s simple pleasures: a warm cup of tea, a good book, spirited games of tennis or cards, getting together with friends, and adventures traveling both near and far. In her later years, she especially loved peaceful days at the lake and challenging herself with as many word puzzles as she could complete in a day. But above all else, Muriel cherished time spent with family and friends, celebrating everyday moments with gratitude, laughter, and love.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 204 Espanong Road, Jefferson, NJ, with interment immediately following in Sparta Cemetery, 32 Main St, Sparta, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Muriel’s memory to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church.