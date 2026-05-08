Nancy L. Price, age 83, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026, while surrounded by her loving family at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville, N.J. Born in Manhattan to the late Martin and Catherine (Neufeld) Fennelly, Nancy grew up in Palo Alto, California. She graduated from Palo Alto High School in 1961 and went on to attend the University of Arizona in Tucson. Nancy was an avid swimmer and a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After her high school graduation, Nancy’s father was relocated to the Manhattan office of W.R. Grace, where he worked for his brother-in-law, J. Peter Grace. The family moved to Lake Mohawk in Sparta, N.J., and Nancy began working for Warner Lambert in Morris Plains. She worked at Kittatinny Regional High School before she ended up at the Shop Rite of Newton, where she worked for several years until she retired. Nancy had a friendly spirit that made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Often referred to as “Giggles,” Nancy had an infectious laugh that lit up the room. She loved funny movies and was forever smiling. Nancy was known for her kindness, selflessness and ability to love everything. She always put others before herself. Her legacy will be her complete love and devotion to both her family and her Catholic faith. She and her husband, Larry Price, were longtime residents of Frankford Township. Nancy built a life rooted in care, kindness, and commitment-especially to her children and grandchildren, who meant everything to her. The highlight of her life was spending time with her family. May Nancy rest in eternal peace in the presence of the Lord. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Larry E. Price in 2019 and her brother, Michael Fennelly. Nancy is survived by her son, Larry M. Price and his wife Tran of Maiden, N.C.; her two daughters, Theresa L. Rossiter and her husband, Kevin, of Sparta and M. Rachel Price of Wantage; her brother, Peter Fennelly of Albuquerque, N.M.; her sister, Mary Jo Fennelly Smith of Brandon, Florida; and seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country. Per Nancy’s request, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.