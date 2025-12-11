Patricia Ann Reilly, age 88, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2025 after a brief illness. Pat was a long time resident of Sparta, N.J. until recently, when she resided in Downers Grove, IL.

Pat was born in Queens, NY where she lived with her parents and two older sisters Rita and Ann. She graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School in 1954 and began a secretarial job at Grey Advertising in New York City. She took a few night classes at Fordham before meeting her husband Bill and getting married. Together they built a family and settled in Sparta. When her four kids were all in school, she went back to work, first at the Sparta Board of Education and then as the guidance secretary at Sparta High School. She loved her job and co-workers and especially loved working at a place where she interacted with young adults and could provide a warm and safe presence.

Pat enjoyed traveling, reading, watching the Mets, and being with her family and friends. She had an incredible memory and was a great listener. She enjoyed discussing the news and world events and was always open and interested in hearing the opinion of others, especially young people. Her wisdom, wit and warm spirit will be missed.

Pat was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She is predeceased by her husband William and her beloved son William Jr. She is survived by 3 daughters: Theresa Bernardino and her husband Mark of Charlottesville, Va.,; Marybeth Rambush and the late Kenneth Rambush of Whitehouse Station, NJ; Kathleen Britt and her husband William of Downers Grove, Ill. She was a loving Nana to Kathleen (Greg) Wyka, Megan (Marc) Richey, Michael (Kristen) Bernardino, Kevin Bernardino, Sean Britt, Ryan (Carley) Britt, Michaela Britt, Reilly Britt, and Shannon Britt. She was also a proud “LaLa” to Harper Wyka, Henry and Lola Richey, and Madelyne Bernardino. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 from 3-7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 294 Sparta Avenue in Sparta with interment to follow immediately at Sparta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat’s memory may be made to the Billy Reilly Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Lou Seville, 735 W. Mountain Rd., Sparta, NJ 07871.