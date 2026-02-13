Patricia Jean Merwin, 86, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Born on Sept. 5, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, Patricia was the daughter of Armin Joseph and Helen Mueller. She spent much of her childhood in Detroit, Michigan, before relocating with her family to West Hartford, Connecticut, where she attended high school. There, she met her high school sweetheart and future husband of 29 years, Donald Merwin.

Throughout their marriage, the family moved frequently in support of Donald’s sales career, living in Parsippany, New Jersey; Atlanta, Georgia; and Overland Park, Kansas, where they welcomed their two sons, Gregory and Christopher. After seven years in Kansas, the family settled in Sparta, New Jersey, where they raised their children.

While in Sparta, Patricia was a devoted and enthusiastic supporter of her sons’ athletic pursuits. She rarely missed a football or baseball game, wrestling match, or track event. Many will fondly remember her countless hours running the Snack Shack at Ungerman Field and her dedicated service as Secretary of Sparta Midget Football. A lifelong dog lover and breeder of golden retrievers, she once had three generations of beloved retrievers living in her home.

Following her divorce in 1992, Patricia moved to Dunedin, Fla., where she later remarried and spent the remainder of her life in Dunedin and Trinity.

Patricia was a loving and devoted “Nanny” to her granddaughters. She cherished their special “girl time,” which often included shopping trips, pedicures, swimming, and baking favorite treats such as cookies, pretzels, and cheesy potatoes. She never missed a holiday or birthday and was known for sending Peanuts cards to family members for every occasion. A longtime Disney Vacation Club member and devoted fan of all things Mickey Mouse, she delighted in sharing the magic of Disney with her children and grandchildren. No family trip was complete without attending her favorite dinner show, the Hoop-De-Doo Review.

She is survived by her brother, James Mueller (Dolores); her two sons, Greg (Leslie) and Christopher (Kelley); her granddaughters, Taylor (Brandon Hammons), Alyssa, and Kenzie; and her great-granddaughter, Haven.

A small private family service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Sparta, New Jersey. No other services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to One Step Closer Animal Rescue in Andover, New Jersey.