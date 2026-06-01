Patrick J. Marshall

Patrick “Freddie” J. Marshall passed away peacefully at his home on May 21, 2026. Born on Feb. 9, 1930, in Manhattan, New York City. Patrick was the youngest of five children of Charles and Anna Marshall. He grew up alongside his siblings — Charles, Martin, James, and Sarah — forming the foundation of a close and resilient family.

After leaving New York City at the age of three, Patrick’s family settled first in Englishtown, then Hightstown, New Jersey, before eventually making their home in Torrington, Conn. These early moves shaped his lifelong adaptability and quiet strength.

Patrick proudly served his country for four years in the United States Army, from March 1948 until his honorable discharge in March 1952, achieving the rank of Corporal. His service included time stationed at Herzo Base in Germany, an experience that remained meaningful to him throughout his life.

Determined and intellectually curious, Patrick earned his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering in 1966 from New Jersey Institute of Technology (formerly Newark College of Engineering). His engineering career spanned several respected companies, including Tycom Systems, Sweda Litton, Monroe, and L & R Manufacturing, where he retired in 1992. Over the course of his career, Patrick contributed to the design of multiple products and was credited with several patents — a testament to his ingenuity and dedication.

Patrick married Nancy Brett, and together they raised two sons, Lance Marshall and Bruce Marshall. He was also a beloved father-in-law to Dawn Marshall, wife of Bruce Marshall. Later in life, he shared a deeply loving and significant relationship with Fulda Sandland (nee Search), a partnership that brought him great joy and companionship.

Patrick took immense pride in his family. He was a devoted grandfather to Corin Terramoccia and Devan Appleby, and a cherished grandfather-in-law to Kyle Terramoccia, husband of Corin Terramoccia , and Curtis Appleby, husband of Devan Appleby. He also treasured his role as great-grandfather to Owen Robert and Miles Patrick. His Irish heritage was a source of lifelong pride, woven into his identity and spirit.

Patrick will be remembered for his warmth, intelligence, humor, and unwavering love for those closest to him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Graveside Service will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 25 Oak Dr, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438, U.S., on June 1, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Patrick’s memory be made to the American Heart Association.