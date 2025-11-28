Polly Thropp

Born in Woodbury N.J. on Jan. 23, 1934, to parents Franklin and Gertrude, she had an older brother Pete and younger sister Phyllis, all of whom predeceased her as did her sons, Alan and Steve and her longtime companion Dr Fred Sterzer.

Polly graduated from the Penn State University where she became a lifelong member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Polly was employed by Bell Labs and AT&T, where she worked on the leading edge of computer programming. Polly raised her 3 sons in Sparta N.J., and was active in the Red Cross, Special Olympics, and Ski Patrol. Polly loved the water and all related sports. She retired to her and Fred’s homes on Lake Hopatcong where she was active in the Byram Bay Beach Club and Clear Lake in Ontario where she summered as a child and her family has been present for generations.

Polly and Fred traveled extensively often Skiing, Sailing and Sightseeing together. Watching such an active person be slowly consumed by Dementia was tragic, she fought the disease like a Warrior for eight years, sometimes life is unfair, we take comfort in the great life she had.

Polly is survived by her son Dan, grandchildren Kirsten, Steven and Zach and multiple great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, N.J.