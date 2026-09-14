Richard Thomas Scholz, Sr., 77, passed away at his home in Hamburg, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. Born in Montclair and raised in Bloomfield, N.J., he spent the past 43 years residing in Hamburg, N.J. At the age of 17, Rich joined his future father-in-law’s glass blowing business, A&R Glass, where he went on to become owner in the 1980s. In addition to working in the scientific glass industry, he also made “fun” things. Many a Christmas tree are still adorned with an ornament he made. He loved telling anyone about the Coke glass he designed or the globe in the movie “My Science Project” or the hourglass at the start of “Days of Our Lives.” After 30+ years in the scientific glass industry, at A&R Glass, Q Glass and Hoffman-La Roche, in later years he also served as a manager at Home Depot in Clifton and retiring from the Dover store. Rich was a member of the American Scientific Glassblowers Society. During his free time, Rich loved fishing, whether on the ocean or in a small stream. As an adult, Rich and his family would spend time each summer in Ocean Beach, NJ, where he would go deep-sea fishing and crabbing in the bay, traditions his adult children and grandchildren continue. Anyone who knew Rich knew he had a vulgar sense of humor, was the first to lend a hand if you needed it and could fix just about anything with a little Duck tape and some fishing wire. Married for 56 years to Carol (Kurdek), his high school sweetheart, they went on to raise four children. Family dinners, which continued into adulthood, were noisy, chaotic and loved by all, especially after their five grandchildren were added to the mix. Rich is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Andrea; his parents, Paul and Anna Scholz; his brother, Paul; and his beloved in-laws, Albert and Evelyn Kurdek. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carol; his daughters, Melissa Carey and her husband, Jason, of Hardyston, N.J.; Kimberly Scholz of Hamburg; and Allison Rossi and her husband, Peter, of Hamburg; his son, Richard, Jr., his partner, Lauren, and her sons of Sparta; his grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Alexa, Gianna and Rileigh; his sister, Ruth Ann Scholz Amrheim, of Toms River, N.J.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Private cremation services are being handled by Pinkel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rich’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. A celebration of Rich’s life will be planned for a later date, where family and friends can come together to remember him, share stories, and celebrate the life he lived. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.