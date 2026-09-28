Robert C. Wheeler

Robert Charles Wheeler, born Jan. 14, 1943, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Sept. 19, 2026, at the age of 83, after facing the progression of Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia with dignity and courage.

Bob was born in Irvington, N.J., and spent his early years in East Orange, N.J., with his parents, Robert Daniel and Florence Jean (Treslar) Wheeler, and sister, Marilyn (Wheeler) Talbot-Levedag.

Bob graduated from Clifford Scott High School in 1961. He attended Montclair State College, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, and earned his master’s degree from Newark State College in 1968.

In 1965, Bob attended a youth group meeting at Oakwood Baptist Church, where he met the love of his life, Karen. Karen’s mom heard Bob sing that evening and later told Karen that he had a beautiful voice. After the meeting, Bob and his friend Artie took Karen and her cousin Sandie for a drive. That evening began a life together that would span six decades. They married on Nov. 18, 1967, and would have celebrated their 59th anniversary this fall.

Bob and Karen moved to Sparta, N.J., in 1968, where they began their family. The house they bought there became their family home, the place where they raised their children, welcomed their grandchildren, and built a lifetime of memories.

Bob spent seven years teaching at Bruce Street School for the Deaf and Branch Brook School for children with disabilities before spending 27 years teaching at Hopatcong High School. He coached varsity girls’ basketball for 27 years at Hopatcong High School and four years at Lenape Valley High School. He also coached high school softball and officiated both softball and field hockey. Bob was an educator first, and teaching and mentoring young people was one of the great callings of his life. More important to him than any accolade were the students and players he taught, coached, encouraged, and believed in. Many carried his lessons and encouragement with them long after leaving his classroom or his teams.

Bob’s faith in Jesus was central to his life. He served faithfully through his church and numerous outreach projects and found great joy in helping others. He was a devoted husband, loving and encouraging Karen throughout their marriage. He was an intentional and present father who made time for his children, attended their activities, and made sure they knew he loved them unconditionally.

Bob loved hunting and fishing, both for the sport and challenge and for the time they gave him to be outdoors and build relationships with family and friends. His very first shot brought down his first deer, and that eight-point rack remains a fixture in the family home. He also won many fishing competitions over the years. As a sports enthusiast, Bob loved the New York Yankees and enjoyed following the team.

Bob was fondly known as “the mayor,” as it was rare to go anywhere without him running into someone he knew. He had a gift for connecting with people and making them feel important. His quick wit and sense of humor made people laugh, often when they least expected it. He was generous with his time and would drop everything to help someone in need.

Bob is survived by “his beautiful wife,” Karen; his three children, Robert “Brad” Wheeler and his wife, Patti; Alyssa Dourte and her husband, Ben; and Rebecca Wheeler; his six grandchildren, who brought him tremendous joy, Dylan, Jacob, Campbell, Lukas, Payton, and Taelyn; his sister, Marilyn Talbot-Levedag, and her husband, Bob; his stepbrother, Garry Pittenger; his brother-in-law, Ronald Ralph, and his wife, Sue; his brother-in-law, Richard Ralph, and his wife, Sharon; his sister-in-law, Eleanore Ralph, and her husband, Tim; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will cherish his memory.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Florence Wheeler; his stepfather, Garret Pittenger; his mother-in-law, Mercedes Ralph; his brother-in-law, Tom Talbot; his brother-in-law, Robert “Butch” Ralph, and his wife, Sharon; and his infant son, Timothy, who was born sleeping in 1985.

Bob’s legacy lives on in the family he loved, the students and players he taught and encouraged, the friends he stood beside, and the many people whose lives are better because they knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his family finds comfort knowing that he is now healed and safe in the arms of Jesus.

Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Bob on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Liquid Church #299 Webro Road Parsippany, NJ 07054. We will begin with a viewing at 10 a.m., share food and memories at 12 p.m., and conclude with a Celebration of Life at 1:30 pm.

For those unable to attend, the family warmly invites you to view the Celebration of Life via livestream (Link will be provided in the coming days). Arrangements and online condolences are through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s memory to The Parkinson’s Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.