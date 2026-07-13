Ronald P. Bailey, 86, of Sparta, N.J., loving husband of Patty Bailey and devoted father of the late Brian Bailey, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Ron was born on Aug. 12, 1939, in Hart, Michigan to Philip and Katrina Bailey and spent his childhood at Lake Michigan. After high school, he joined the United States Navy and upon discharge he moved to New Jersey, where his son Brian was born. He lived at Lake Mohawk in Sparta for over 64 years. He worked at Picatinny Arsenal as an Engineering Technician for over 40 years.

Ron met the love of his life, Patty, on a blind date and they married in 1979, spending 47 years together having many adventures as they traveled, explored, and camped, always with their dogs and many times with friends joining them. Whether by camper, houseboat, sailboat, motorcycle or car, Ron loved exploring and traveling.

Ron enjoyed living in Lake Mohawk. He utilized his woodworking skills to enhance both of his lake homes, making them beautiful and unique. He was proud of his current lake-style home built in 1928 where for 35 years Ron, Patty and their pets, enjoyed life near the lake. They hosted many holiday celebrations for friends and family where Ron displayed his culinary talents.

Ron loved the outdoors and had many interests and hobbies. He was a small aircraft pilot connected with the Aviation Club at Sussex Airport. He enjoyed many sports including water skiing, snow skiing, boating and sailing. Ron loved to cook and took great pleasure in serving Sunday dinners to his family. He had many musical talents and enjoyed singing along with his player piano. Ron was witty, fun to be with and had a good sense of humor.

Ron and Patty had some of their dogs trained as therapy dogs and volunteered at the Homestead and Valley View nursing homes. His most recent dog, Ida, a flat coated retriever, loved being with Ron and will miss him.

Ron was a good friend to many. In addition to his wife, Patty, and late son Brian, Ron leaves behind his dear sister, Teckla Koegler, his sister-in-law, June Roberts, his nephew, Bill Roberts, his nephew Mike (Paula) Koegler and his nephew Craig Koegler, along with other Michigan and Mid-western relatives and many New Jersey friends.

Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brother, Richard.

Visitation for Ron will be Thursday, July 16th from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s memory can be made to Father John’s Animal House or The Sharing Network.