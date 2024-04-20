Sharon Earl

Sharon Lee Earl, a longtime resident of Sparta, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She was 68.

Sharon was born May 12, 1955, the first daughter and second of six children of Ruth and Ron Earl of Sparta.

Her father, Ron, was a teacher at Sparta High School and also served as the Sparta football coach for more than 30 years. During his football coaching career, the Sparta Spartans won four state sectional championships, and there was no bigger fan of Sparta football than Sharon. She was a Spartan cheerleader in high school, and she continued to support the football team throughout her life, attending home and away games, watching the recaps on local TV, and following the players who went on to have college and pro careers.

Sharon was also passionate about her two dogs: Sebastian, a husky who passed away many years ago, and Shea. Shea was her constant companion for the last eight years, bringing much love and comfort into her life.

Sharon loved to fish, a hobby that she shared with her son, Joshua. She also loved her nieces and nephews and her grandniece and nephews, never forgetting a birthday or a Halloween goodie bag. Aunt Sharon’s chocolate chip cookies were a delicious treat that the whole family looked forward to at every holiday celebration.

She started working at Andover Nursing Home when she was in high school and she continued to work there in various positions from the kitchen to the administrative office until she retired in 2017. Her colleagues from Andover became a close group of lifelong friends whose support she treasured.

Sharon is survived by her son, Joshua Bounds (Kailee Gori); her brothers, Ronny (Judi), Randy (Terry Preskar), Joey (Sue), Jay (Eileen McCormack) and Earl; and her sister, Dawn Earl Tolotta (Tony).

Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A service will be held at a later date.