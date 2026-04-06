Thomas Macios

Thomas “Tom” Macios, 72, of Sparta, N.J. passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2026, after a long illness.

Tom was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who took immense pride in his family and home. He was born to Frank and Catherine (Nestor) Macios and was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Patricia Barnes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Macios; his daughter, Sarah Tesoriero and her husband, Chris Tesoriero; and his cherished granddaughter, Alessia Tesoriero, with another granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Macios, and his sisters, Carol Kern and Nancy Johnson.

Tom worked as an electrician with IBEW Local 102, where he was known for his skill, dedication, and strong work ethic. A true craftsman, he had an incredible ability to fix anything and everything, and he was always the person others turned to when something needed to be done right.

He found great joy in caring for his lawn and took tremendous pride in his home, which he and his wife built together—a lasting testament to their hard work and love. Tom also had a remarkable sense of direction and could guide anyone anywhere without hesitation, a small but memorable reflection of his sharp mind and generous nature.

Above all, Tom will be remembered for his quiet strength, dependability, and the deep love he had for his family. His presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 South Sparta Avenue, Sparta, NJ 07871.

Tom’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.