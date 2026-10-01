William Richard Armstrong

William “Bill” Richard Armstrong, 74, of Sparta, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Bill was born on April 24, 1952, in Mount Vernon, N.Y., to the late William and Theresa Armstrong. He grew up and was a lifelong resident of Sparta, N.J. Known by many friends as Army, and the Grizz.

A skilled carpenter with a steadfast work ethic, Bill ran his own business and left a lasting mark through the many projects he completed throughout Sparta and around Sussex County, including building many of the decks in the area. His hands shaped more than wood; they reflected a life of dedication, reliability, and pride in work done well.

Bill also found joy beyond his craft. A devoted Harley fan, he embraced the open road in spirit and in admiration, and he carried that same sense of loyalty into the things he loved, his home, playing pool, football and most of all, his family. He cherished time spent with those closest to him and took pride in being a grandfather (pop), a role that brought him deep happiness and meaning.

The beloved husband to Deborah Armstrong of 32 years, Bill will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Michelle Armstrong and Carolynn Ellsworth (Christopher); his stepsons, Frank Zywicki (Maggie) and Patrick Zywicki; his grandchildren, Margot, Madeline and Casey and his siblings, Suzanne and Eileen.

All services will be held privately and under the care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.