$10,000 grant benefits SCCC program

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) has received a $10,000 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation.

The money will support the college’s Electrical Lineworker Program by providing essential climbing gear for students enrolled in the hands-on training course.

The contribution reflects FirstEnergy Foundation’s commitment to supporting workforce development, safety and education throughout the region.

The climbing equipment will enhance training opportunities and ensure that students are learning in a safe, realistic environment that mirrors industry standards.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the FirstEnergy Foundation,” said SCCC Foundation executive director Stan Kula. “Their investment in our students not only helps build a strong, skilled workforce but also shows a true dedication to safety and economic development in our community.”

The Electrical Lineworker Program at SCCC prepares students for essential roles in the utility industry.

Enrollment and registration are open for the fall semester. Students may apply online at sussex.edu/admissions