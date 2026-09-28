A custom gated estate

This extraordinary four bedroom, five bath home on 3.5 acres reflects Sparta’s best.

The grand foyer welcomes you to the elegant formal living room, private office, sun-filled conservatory, spacious family room complete with soaring ceilings and walls of glass. The custom kitchen is a chef’s paradise. Access to the second floor is by a gorgeous, sweeping staircase or the home’s elevator.

Upstairs, the luxurious primary suite offers a fireside sitting room and a spa inspired bath. Three additional bedrooms are complemented by a private guest suite accessed by a rear staircase featuring its own sitting room and full bath.

The lower level boasts a game room, an exercise room and a full bath.

Outside, you’ll enjoy resort style living with a pool, cabana, storage building and private basketball and pickleball courts.

Simply classic and luxury living right in the midst of beautiful Sparta.