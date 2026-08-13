A desirable Sparta home

Spacious, updated and set on beautiful private property, this five bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home will surely measure up to your high standards. Soaring ceilings, oversized windows and skylights produce tons of bright, natural light.

The first floor boasts a spacious eat-in kitchen, charming formal dining room and a first floor office or fifth bedroom. The incredible family room features a custom wet bar and a dramatic floor to ceiling stone fireplace.

Upstairs, are four bedrooms, the primary suite included with a spa-like bath, vaulted ceilings and a private balcony.

A fully finished basement complete with new vinyl flooring and full bath awaits your creative possibilities.

Recently converted to natural gas, having an expansive deck and minutes from downtown Sparta, your new home graciously welcomes you.